Meet the Devis!

Our fourth award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Indore countdown series is Vinita Mewada.

The Chief Dietician at Bhopal's Bansal Hospital, Vinita Mewada has been working in the area of malnutrition and diabetes in and around Bhopal, conducting sessions and holding camps to spread awareness.

Vinita Mewada is our Devi for working towards eliminating malnutrition and diabetes.

The Devi Awards will be held in Indore on February 28, 2020 at the Radisson Blu.