Meet the Devis!

Our fifteenth award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Indore countdown series is Bhawna Dehariya.

Mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya has represented the state of Madhya Pradesh in various sports like Basketball, Cycle Polo, Softball, among others at the national level. An active cadet of NCC, Bhawna hoisted the tricolour on the Mount Everest in 2019 and also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro shortly after.



Bhawna Dehariya is our Devi for crossing all barriers, no matter how high.

The Devi Awards will be held in Indore on February 28, 2020 at the Radisson Blu.