Did you know that more than five-in-seven (76%) of professional men miss out on living life on their terms as compared to more than three-in-seven (54%) of professional women? This and more shocking revelations cropped up at a national survey conducted by Godrej Interio. The survey called Make Space for Life survey was conducted with 1300 Indians living across 13 cities, including Chandigarh, Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, Coimbatore, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. It shows that due to work pressure, technology, and daily routine, Indians claim to find less time and opportunities for themselves, family bonding, and their passions.

In recent years, men are increasingly playing the dual role of primary caregivers for young children and the breadwinners of the family. The survey found that fathers admit to spending more time caring for their kids and undertaking household chores. At the same time, it found that women are striking a better work-life balance compared to their counterparts.

Women strike a better balance when it comes to managing life and work

“Interestingly, even though the HR policies across companies remain the same for both men and women, it is women who are better at maintaining a relatively healthy work-life balance. The woman has always been the guardian of the home, and through years of balancing multiple responsibilities for family members, she has acquired the life skill for management,” says Anil S Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Godrej Interio.

Alarmingly, the study also revealed that 69 per cent of men believe work pressure keeps them away from giving ample time to family compared to 54 per cent women. Almost a third (31%) of men claim that a hectic professional life is coming on their way of pursuing a passion.

Additionally, the national survey findings showed that 64 per cent of the total respondents feel that they are not able to dedicate enough time to their family due to work pressure, whereas a staggering 68.2 per cent respondents think that they miss out on living life on their terms in trying to maintain a work-life balance and 56.7 per cent respondents rate their work-life balance as terrible.