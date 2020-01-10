Building on its global proposition of making A Better World for Pets, Mars Petcare launched its premium pet nutrition brand, IAMS in India.

Known to deliver tailored nutrition to keep pets healthy and happy, the 73-year-old global brand offers pet parents a range of tailored nutritional solutions based on breed, size and the pet’s age. The brand’s focus is on category creation by educating pet parents about the benefits of pet food vis a vis home-cooked food.

Currently available in India only for dogs, IAMS can be found at pet speciality channels in major cities, e-commerce websites across India. The brand currently has four variants in the market – for puppies and adult dogs, across the small/medium breed and large breed.

IAMS product range has been developed by nutritionists and veterinarians and will retail at a price range of Rs. 600 – Rs 4000 as per different dog sizes as well as pack sizes. 1.5 kg packs are available starting at INR 630; 3 kg packs are available starting at INR 1180; while 8kg and 12 kg packs are priced starting INR 2880 and INR 4100 respectively.

Ganesh Ramani, General Manager, Mars Pet Nutrition India said, “With Pets being increasingly treated as companions and increasing awareness about pet health, the Indian pet care market is witnessing a trend of premiumization and customization. IAMS has been a successful brand in Mars portfolio globally and our vision is to give pet parents in India nutritional solutions as per their pets’ needs. Our aim is to be present in more than 30 cities that have the highest pet ownership in India by the end of 2020.”

With the launch of IAMS, Mars Petcare is strengthening its portfolio of pet nutrition in India which includes leading brands such as PEDIGREE and WHISKAS.