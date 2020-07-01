Hilton today announced the launch of its limited-time ‘Dream Away’ offer, which is now available for travellers across all Hilton hotels in India. Hilton ‘Dream Away’ offers several benefits and formidable experiences to guests looking to reconnect with friends and family or travelling for business.

“Hilton has been at the forefront of understanding and offering what is best suited for its guests. As we tide over the current Covid pandemic, flexibility in planning, savings, and enhanced cleanliness processes are parameters that are more likely to influence the decision-making process of travellers . In lieu of this, our commitment is to offer guests, memorable experiences delivered with impeccable services backed on our promise and assurance on enhanced cleanliness and hygiene.” said, Manish Tolani Vice President and Commercial Director Hilton India.

To avail the Dream Away offer, travellers need to book their room(s) by July 15, 2020, for stays until March 31, 2021. Guests can cancel 24 hours prior without any fee and need not provide an advance deposit at the time of booking. Early check-in and late check-outs are also offered, pending availability. Travellers will have another opportunity to enjoy the benefits of the Hilton Dream Away offer when the booking window reopens on August 7, 2020 (limited duration) for stays until March 31, 2021.

In addition, Hilton has commenced a worldwide roll-out of a new program to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to Hilton properties. Hilton CleanStay, created in collaboration with Lysol and Dettol maker RB and Mayo Clinic, includes new procedures to help Hilton guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay starting this summer.