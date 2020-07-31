Atriendu Kar had always loved experimenting with the camera whenever he could lay his hands on one. The 28-year-old shutterbug, who completed his BTech in electronic and telecommunications engineering, had moved to Bangalore to work for IBM. But a year later, he had to return to Kolkata due to personal issues. After trying his luck to find a suitable job in the IT sector, Atriendu gave up and decided to pursue his passion for photography.

Growing up glossing over renowned fashion magazines, he was always inclined towards fashion photography. So after a short stint in wedding photography, he became a full-fledged fashion photographer. “Initially I started off with a Nikon D5200 but now I wield a Nikon D750 full-frame camera,” informs Atriendu, who follows renowned photographers including Rohan Shrestha, Arjun Mark, Tarun Khiwal and Bikramjit Bose to learn the nuances.

“I do intense homework prior to all shoots of mine, each of which has a different colour coding and light setting with no similarity in concepts. I also retouch the pictures myself,” tells the lensman, whose photographs have been featured in renowned international fashion magazines. “I want to enhance my work and reach a bigger audience in the future,” he adds.

Talking about the models, whose pictures he has submitted for this column, he says that Samira has a great height and sharp features to match her expressions. “Priya is beautiful and looks good in ethnic wear. Priyanjana is very hardworking and an eager learner while Sritama has very sharp features and perfect expressions,” tells Atriendu, who loves to travel and try new cuisines.

Atriendu Kar can be reached at 7005247720 or atriendujobs@gmail.com Instagram handle: @atriendu

Priyanjana Chatterjee

Priyanjana Chatterjee | 31, height: 5 ft 4 inches

An international cabin crew by profession, Priyanjana falls back on casually comfortable clothes for daily wear such as paper bag jeans and trousers, crop tops, t-shirts and short or long maxi dresses with A-line cuts. “My clothes should spell comfort and my favourite colours are midnight blue and yellow.

For formal gatherings, I prefer dhoti style kurtis and Indo-Western kurtis or plain, monochrome chiffon chikankari saris with sleeveless deep back blouses. I like to keep the look simple with a messy bun and a jasmine gajra, bindi and earrings,” tells Priyanjana, who is a yoga freak and loves to sketch during spare time. She loves the natural look with eyeliner, mascara and nude lips.

Instagram: @priya_anjanaa

Samira Grewal

Samira Grewal | 23, height: 5 ft 10 and a half inches

A student of law, Samira follows a dressy chic style and loves to deck up whenever she steps out. “I like accessorising my looks with proper bags and shoes and love wearing jumpsuits, flair pants and dressy tops. I love white and pink colours and love wearing prints too,” says Samira. For formal occasions, she opts for traditional lehengas with short cholis and decks up the look with jhumkas and chandbalis.

“I have a lot of heirloom Punjabi traditional jewellery that I like to wear with my ethnic attires. When it comes to make-up, I go for the nude glowy look especially the dolphin make-up that’s so much in trend nowadays. I like those glowy pink cheeks and naturally highlighted skin kind of make-up,” adds Samira, who loves to listen to music during breaks.

Instagram: @samira. grewal

Sritama Dey

Sritama Dey | 26, height: 5 ft 5 inches

Pursuing acting in web and films, Sritama loves wearing Western and ethnic casuals like jeans, tops, t-shirts, skirts and one-piece short knee-length dresses. “I also like wearing floral prints and love black and any light and bright colour especially yellow and aqua. Traditional silk saris are my only choice of attire for traditional occasions and I pair them with sleeveless or full-sleeved blouses with deep back and chandelier earrings. I generally go for the no-makeup look with thickly kohled eyes and nude brown lips or simply crimson lips and mascara,” says Sritama, who loves watching movies and reading books during her time off.

Instagram: @sritamadey05

Priya Chaudhuri | 22, height: 5 ft 3 inches

Pursuing full-time modelling, Priya goes for clothes that are high on comfort and style and her favourite clothes include jeans, t-shirt, crop tops, casual dresses, short and mid-length skirts and jumpsuits. “I love wearing floral dresses in light colours during the summer season and my favourite colours comprise black, blue and white, and floral summer in light colours,” tells Priya.

For pujas and formal appearances, it’s always traditional silk saris with modern blouses, preferably sleeveless ones for Priya. “I like minimal accessories with perhaps a pair of earrings or a choker at times and keep the make-up natural with loads of mascara and lipsticks in nudes shades of brown and pink,” tells Priya, who loves to cook and dance at leisure.

Instagram: @priyachaudhuri