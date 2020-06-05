To celebrate World Environment Day, Casagrand has announced a ‘DIY Garden Photography’ contest. Anyone who has built their own DIY home garden in their balcony or terrace is eligible to participate. Interested participants can send a photograph of their garden with a short note on what makes their garden unique from the 5th of June (World Environment Day) till the 14th of June, 2020.

Gardening has numerous environmental, social, and individual benefits – it helps in carbon emission, cleaning air and soil, building self-esteem, reducing stress, bringing a family together, and much more. Hence, the contest has been conceptualized to create awareness and encourage people to create a wonderful green space in their balconies and terraces. Photographs will be selected on the basis of quality/care of plants, uniqueness of plants, and presentation of their garden.

Check out the Casagrand social media pages for more details

Photo courtesy: Emiel Molenaar on Unsplash