Expressions submitted by participants will be reimagined on everyday things that we see in the outside world

Earth Speakr is an artwork. It invites kids to speak up for the planet and adults to listen up to what they have to say.

The project was started by artist Olafur Eliasson and now takes shape with your input and ideas!

Earth Speakr supports 24 official languages of the European Union and can be accessed throughout the world. Some aspects of the artwork are only for kids, from ages 7 to 17.

Kids can use the Earth Speakr app to record your ideas about the wellbeing of the planet.

Adults are also invited to participate by listening to the messages, sharing with others, and creating augmented reality Loud Speakrs to demonstrate with and amplify the powerful messages kids have to share.

The open-ended artwork will be launched on July 1 and consists of an app, interactive website, and physical presentations.

The project is funded by the Federal Foreign Office, on the occasion of the German Presidency of the council of the European Union 2020, and has been realised by Goethe-Institut.

Watch the campaign video here - https://earthspeakr.art/en