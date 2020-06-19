The beautiful landscape pictures clicked by his maternal uncle first inspired Arnav Bose to pick photography as a profession. The 29-year-old was in awe of the breathtaking pictures that his uncle clicked since he was barely five years old. “I have a fascination for sunset and sunrise frames and I am besotted by nature,” tells the young shutterbug, who is a full-time fashion and wedding photographer. Ignoring all the opposition from home, the commerce graduate completed a basic course in photography from National Academy of Photography and started shooting with a Nikon D90.

“But I don’t see myself growing as an orthodox fashion photographer. I want to develop myself as a portrait expert and for that, I follow the work of several ace portrait photographers on Instagram and other social media. I love taking headshots and portraits,” says Arnav, who now wields a Nikon 810. While shooting for a fashion brand or a wedding, Arnav tries to ensure that the location or background is good enough. “A bland or plain background can mar a good photograph. It’s important to pay attention to the background as well and I always prefer outdoor locations. One should also click the models from an angle that flatters them the most,” he adds.

Among the models whose pictures he has submitted for this column, he finds Mouli Haldar to be extremely confident and flexible. “As a pageant winner and professional model, Mouli knows how to pose and also has a great height. Indira is very jolly and flexible as a model. Sumedha is extremely comfortable in Western outfits and Dipanwita is a fast learner and picks up the nuances easily,” says the movie buff.

Mouli Haldar

Mouli Haldar | 21, height: 5 ft 7 inches

A second-year student of English, Mouli, who also won a beauty pageant, is pursuing full-fledged modelling. “I mostly wear Indo-ethnic and vintage attire and I am not into street fashion. I love wearing low-cut denim, high-waist skirts and A-line dresses besides ruffled and floral print tops. Silk and cotton are the fabrics I love and yellow and red are my favourite colours,” says this model. “For weddings and Puja, I straddle between nice Anarkali suits that are comfortable and cotton-based light saris embedded with minimal work on them. I like boho-chic finger rings with stones or a simple pendant and chain. I have a shoe fetish and love flaunting boots and different types of heels. Make-up for me is always a muted, dewy-looking with an occasional red pout,” adds Mouli, who loves to write short stories, swim and play badminton.

Dipanwita Bardhan

Dipanwita Bardhan | 29, height: 5 ft 5 inches

This former IT professional loves wearing very chic casual and comfortable clothing, which are primarily Western outfits like dresses, jeans and t-shirts. “For family outing and dinners, I prefer dresses of any length that fits me well. I love to play around with all kinds of outfits and my favourite colour is purple,” tells Dipanwita. For any formal events, it’s always nice chiffon or a South silk sari for her which she loves to pair up with designer sleeveless blouses with plunging necklines. “I don’t like wearing very ornate or junk jewellery and like to keep the look simple. A simple pair of earrings is enough to complete the look. I hate loud make-up but I love wearing nice palatable shades of pink and red on my lips to accentuate my look,” tells the leggy lass, who loves to cook and sing during her free time.

Indira Bose

Indira Bose | 27, height: 5 ft 2 inches

A school teacher, Indira loves to model during her spare time. “Indian looks suit me the most, though I love experimenting with my looks and try out different outfits. Most of the time I wear kurtis with palazzos since they are very comfortable and stylish. I also love wearing tops with trousers and denims. Most of the times I prefer cotton but I also go for other quality fabrics depending on the style and cut,” says Indira, whose favourite colours include red and black. For occasions, she always prefers stylish saris in interesting drapes. “I love wearing chiffons and kanjivarams and wear chandelier earrings for that gorgeous look. l like to keep my make-up natural with just a hint of liner and lipstick,” tells the educator, who likes to ride bikes and watch movies during leisure time.

Sumedha Dasgupta

Sumedha Dasgupta | 23, height: 5 ft 3 inches

A theatre and television artiste for many years now, Sumedha is also an accomplished web designer. “I love wearing shorts and crop tops. I also like dresses with miniature floral prints and I am comfortable in all kinds of Western attire,” says Sumedha, whose favourite colours are red, blue and black. For formal gettogethers, she prefers wearing silk saris as they are extremely easy to manage and she loves pairing them with deep back, sleeveless blouses. “I am not a very heavy jewellery person and usually stick to lightweight sleek jewellery. When it comes to make-up, I love wearing bright lipstick, especially in matte shades of red and purple, besides eyeliner,” says Sumedha, who loves to work out in the gym and cook whenever she gets time off.

