The government of Karnataka orders closure of public spaces like malls, theatres, pubs, clubs and cancellation of public events as a measure to contain the spread of corona virus. This comes in the wake of country's first COVID-19 death that was reported from Kalaburgi on Thursday.

All public spaces, colleges, universities and swimming pools too will remain closed for a week starting April 14, this Saturday. The Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa made the announcement and he has also issued orders to cancel summer camps, exhibitions, big public gatherings, sporting events, conferences and weddings. These orders come a day after the death of the 76-year-old patient from Karnataka, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29. The Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka confirmed that the senior citizen died of COVID-19.

Currently the state has registered seven COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the BCCI has decided to postpone the IPL till April 15 as a precautionary measure following the coronavirus curbs put in place by the government.