A video of singer Narendra Chanchal performing a bhajan on Coronavirus has gone viral. Titled 'Kitthon Aaya Corona', this new bhajan was sung by him at a recent Holi function in Paharganj in New Delhi.

The opening lines of this new jagrata hit read, “Dengue vi aaya, Swine Flu vi aaya. Chickunguniya ne shor machaya. Khabre ki-ki ho na... O, Kitthon aaya corona? Maiya Ji, Kitthon aaya corona? (There was dengue, there was swine flu. Chikungunya created some noise, too. All of it made news, but where did corona come from?).”

In the video, the gathering can be heard repeating the lines after him.

While the video clip has been doing rounds on social media since the day the event took place, it gained traction after comedian Mallika Dua posted it on her Instagram account.

"O kitthon aaya Corona? Jagrata is better than cure," Dua captioned the video.

In the song available on YouTube, Chanchal can also be heard talking about the importance of using hand sanitisers and washing hands. Of course, the bhajan singer reminds through his lyrics that the almighty is always there to protect all of us from coronavirus.



(With inputs from IANS)