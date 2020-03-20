For 39-year-old fashion photographer Ranjan Bhattacharya, doing every little thing aesthetically and differently has been a way of life since he was a child. “I always love experimenting with various looks and break trends. If something is done in a particular way, I will make sure I do it differently. I don’t like treading the beaten paths,” says Ranjan. Be it shooting without background rolls or finding beauty in disarray, Ranjan has made sure that he does things differently all through his career.

“I like finding beauty in chaos and I don’t like shooting in typical sets. All the pictures I click have that feeling of newness to them for that,” says the commerce graduate, who initially wanted to be an actor. “I also did a few movies, but ultimately, when I joined an acting institute as a creative head, I realised everything was done according to rulebooks. I thought why not do things differently in the field of fashion photography,” shares the enthusiastic and grounded lensman, who started doing sari and portfolio shoots along with a friend.

“There was no pressure from my home at all to choose any particular career, and I have always received encouragement from family, especially my elder brother,” says Ranjan, who does fashion, wedding and portfolio photography. When Ranjan clicks models, he tries to ensure he makes them look more sensuous and attractive. “When I do ad shoots, I lay a lot of stress on concepts, since I have learnt everything while on the job and I have no formal training in photography,” he adds.

Among the pictures of the four models that Ranjan has submitted for this column, he finds Sumana to be the most hardworking and extremely sensible person. “Anwesha too is very dedicated, but she should work more on her Western looks. Prantika has just started out and she needs to do more work before she develops her own uniqueness. Enakshi can mix well with the shooting unit and makes the work atmosphere very congenial,” observes Ranjan.

Ranjan Bhattacharya can be reached at 9830019666 or ranjanb.in@gmail.com Instagram handle: @ranjanb.in

Sumana Sarkar

Sumana Sarkar | 28, height: 5 ft 6 inches

A full-time professional model, Sumana prefers Western clothing for daily wear. “Whatever I wear, it has to be stylish, but very simple. It can be anything — dresses, tops and denim, but they all need to be comfortable and mostly in cotton,” says the stunning model, whose favourite colours comprise any shades of pink and green. When it comes to clothes, she prefers them in solid bright colours rather than prints, and occasions always call for saris with sleeveless, deep-back blouses. “I love accessorising the look with chandelier earrings and lots of bangles. When it comes to makeup, it has to be thick kajal, mascara and good shades of lipsticks,” shares Sumana.

Instagram handle: @sarkarsumana

Enakshi Ganguly

Enakshi Ganguly | 23, height: 5 ft 6 inches

A young commerce graduate, Enakshi is pursuing modelling fulltime and loves to don a very formal, corporate look. “I love the decked-up, dolled-up look a lot and it’s the corporate kind of look that I prefer the most. Even if it’s a frock, I try to wear a double-breasted jacket over it or a contrast colour blazer over a floral-print dress. I love the complete, formal look. Apart from black, which is my favourite colour, any shades of pink and pastel work for me. I love solid colours rather than prints though,” says Enakshi, who prefers tight-fit, sequinned short body cons for parties.

For ethnic wear, it’s Indo-Western fusion attires that work for her the best. “I love kurtis, lehengas or saris with chikankari work on them, and I wear all kinds of fabric that look good. I am not much of an accessories person, and a small pendant and ear studs are all that I wear. I hate a heavily made-up cakey look, so I prefer a light base and creamy blusher. I don’t like eye make-up, but lipsticks in bright shades of maroon, red, pink and brick are a must for me,” says the pretty young thing, who loves to read and listen to music at leisure.

Instagram handle: @enakshi79

Anwesha Patra

Anwesha Patra | 24, height: 5 ft 6 inches

This graduate in philosophy has also tried her hands in acting besides pursuing modelling in Mumbai. “I am most comfortable in hotpants and shorts with tees at any time of the day,” says an effervescent Anwesha. For summers, it’s always lycra or denim hotpants and tops for her, besides jeans, palazzos and long, flowy gowns in floral prints. But formal occasions always call for a chiffon sari in solid colours with nice designer blouses.

“I am renowned among friends for my uniquely designed blouses. Most of the time they are full-sleeved with a deep back. I prefer full-sleeve blouses since they are so heavily embroidered and sequinned, you can do away with wearing any hand jewellery,” she tells us. Anwesha loves shades of yellow, pink, red, black and white, and loves wearing watches with ceramic and metal bands. “I prefer neckpieces like a beautiful choker in oxidised silver and also love wearing gold jewellery a lot. Makeup always means a nude look for me with a light base, golden shades and mascara on eyes and red lips. I go for the smoky eyes look only for parties or shoots,” says Anwesha, who loves dancing when she is not working.

Instagram handle: @anweshapatra04

Prantika Das

Prantika Das | 21, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A third-year BCA student of Heritage Academy, Prantika has won several beauty pageants, and is currently pursuing modelling alongside her graduation course. For daily wear, this young girl prefers simple yet experimental clothing that brings out her personality the most. “I scout various stores regularly for the latest collections and usually prefer attires that spell comfort. Since I love gymming and meditation, most of the times I am in my athleisure outfits consisting of track pants, yoga pants, joggers and sweatshirts and at other times, it can be any stylish casuals. For parties, it has to be the little bodycon dresses in red, black or white,” says Prantika, whose favourite colours are orange and blue.

For family occasions and weddings, she prefers a well-fit long cotton kurti with floral prints or nice embroidery work rather than saris. I also love wearing experimental prints, especially animated prints with cartoon characters. Among accessories, I love wearing big-dial, funky watches and bracelets and finger rings. I like to keep my makeup simple, and ensure that my skin is well-hydrated and moisturised. A primer and sunblock are a must for me, apart from liquid matte lipsticks in coral shades,” says Prantika, who loves to meditate and read at leisure.

Instagram handle: @_prantika_