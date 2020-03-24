Indian-origin chef Floyd Cardoz, who is also the culinary director of the popular restaurant The Bombay Canteen, has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per reports, the company, Hunger Inc, that owns The Bombay Canteen, issued a statement confirming it. "Mr. Cardoz (59), currently admitted to a hospital in New York in the U.S., tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. As a precautionary measure, we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine. Mr. Cardoz flew back to New York from Mumbai via Frankfurt on March 8, 2020," the company said.

The hospitality company issued a statement saying the chef was being closely monitored for his condition." Reports also mention that guests who attended the Bombay Canteen’s fifth anniversary party on March 1 received calls from the restaurant team about the test results. However, so far, none of the staff or management have exhibited any symptoms for COVID-19.



Just a week prior to this, Floyd had posted a picture of himself on Instagram saying, "Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt."





However, Floyd has tested positive now and is admitted in a New York hospital.