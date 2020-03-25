Renowned Mumbai Chef, Floyd Cardoz, who tested positive for Covid-19, died of the infection in a hospital in New York. He was 59.

Cardoz was co-owner of Bombay Canteen and O Pedro and had recently launched his third venture, Bombay Sweet Shop. He was in Mumbai until March 8 and had also attended fifth-anniversary celebrations of his restaurant in Mumbai on March 1.

Last Wednesday, the chef took to his Instagram to inform everyone that he was feeling feverish and as a precautionary measure, he had admitted himself in a hospital in New York. However, a news report released yesterday stated that he had been tested positive in New Jersey on March 18.

The Hunger Inc, the company that runs the restaurants, later put out a statement confirming that the restaurateur-chef had tested positive for the virus in New York. “As a precautionary measure we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same,” it said. “We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms [fever, cough, shortness of breath] and or [put themselves in] self-quarantine.”

Condoling his demise, noted food writer Vir Sanghvi tweeted, "RIP @Floyd Cardoz legendary chef who taught Americans to respect Indian food with Tabla & who transformed the Mumbai restaurant scene with @bombaycanteen & @OPedroMumbai. I interviewed him three weeks ago & still can’t believe he’s gone."

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai also wrote: "Tragic news. Floyd Cardoz the world renowned chef - with his own Restaurants in New York - Chez Floyd, then lately Bombay Canteen, O Pedro and restaurants in Bombay and Goa has succumbed to the Coronavirus in New Jersey RIP."