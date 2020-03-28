It's the Earth Hour Day, and citizens from across the globe have been urged to join the climate movement from their homes via a digital livestream.

Even as countries across the world deal with the novel coronavirus and cities are under lockdown, Earth Hour will be observed tonight. The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is encouraging people to switch off lights and other electronic equipment for an hour. The idea behind this exercise is to refrain from the use of non-essential lighting to save energy, and this is a symbolic call for environmental protection.

Every year on the fourth Saturday of March, the WWF plans this one-hour observance for Earth Hour where countries around the world turn off lights, TV and other electronic appliances, to save energy. This year it will be celebrated on March 28. It is the world’s biggest switch off event – a moment millions come together for nature, people and the planet. Earth hour will be observed from 8.30pm to 9.30 pm as per each region’s local time.

Earlier today, the Earth Hour Official page posted a message on their official Twitter page saying, "And we're off! #EarthHour has officially begun and you can participate right from your home in one of the biggest environmental movements of the year. Just turn off your lights at 8.30pm (your local time) & raise your #voicefortheplanet. Use your power at http://earthhour.org/voice"





Citizens can also share their Earth Hour stories on social media platforms. Follow the #EarthHour hashtag online or join in with one of the virtual events taking place around the world, ranging from panel discussions to live performances. There’s even a #DanceForThePlanet challenge if you want to celebrate Earth Hour with your dance moves.

Take a cue from Dubai. The Emirate for the first time will mark a digital Earth Hour. The move comes in view of the ongoing health crisis as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak everywhere. The decision to go digital this year is in support of the community, so that everyone can safely celebrate Earth Hour from the confines of their homes. The Emirate's theme for this year's Earth Hour is, 'Raise Your Voice For Nature.' Talking about it, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority says, "Dubai was the first Arab city to observe Earth Hour in 2008, which underlines its leading role in hosting and supporting events and initiatives that raise public awareness on environment issues. We urge customers and all society to take part in Earth Hour, to raise awareness about climate change and global warming, as well as promote a culture of conservation and protecting natural resources as part of the daily routine. The ultimate goal is to raise environmental responsibility among society and organizations, and pledge to protect Planet Earth and its limited natural resources.”



Dubai’s prominent landmarks and several public and private buildings will take part in this global environmental initiative by turning off the lights during this hour. Previously, the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa too went dark to join the cause.



Countries across the planet are following different themes to participate in the Earth Hour tonight.