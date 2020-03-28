Leave your panic at the reception desk. Five-star hotels that continue to stay open in these uncertain chaotic times are pulling all the stops to keep guests safe, and the staff that serve them equally protected and quarantined in-house, 24/7. The Hyatt hotel group sent out a statement on COVID-19 precautionary measures including hand sanitiser stations and frequent cleaning of high-touch areas as well as the aid of cross-functional global response teams, including infectious diseases and occupational health experts to provide guidance when needed.

Other hotels like The Westin Chennai Velachery (under the Marriott International group) have put in place exhaustive protection and prevention protocols. Lakshmanan Ramanathan, General Manager of the hotel said, "In light of the current situation, we are working with minimum staffing right now as per operational requirements. We are maintaining strict hygiene measures and all precautionary measures are being taken with the associates, ensuring they maintain absolute hygiene. All associates working, are currently staying at the hotel itself, to ensure their safety and well-being."

Here are 13 precautionary measures that staff at The Westin Chennai Velachery have to follow:

• Screening of associates and guests with infrared thermal thermometers.



• Placement of hand sanitisers 70% of alcohol content, at Back of the House and Front of the House across all public areas.



• Once, every two hours we are disinfecting door handles and door plates, stair banisters, reception desks and pens, public computers and public telephones, electrical and light switches, toilet flushers, taps, hand dryers, toilet paper holders and toilets brush handles.



• Posters spreading awareness about hygiene standards placed across male and female lockers for associates at Back of the House.



• Employees with mild fever or cold, cough are advised rest and medical attention granted on immediate basis.



• FDA approved soaps placed across all the rooms, public area washrooms, kitchen and back of the house areas.



• Surgical masks and gloves stacked with housekeeping department for guest convenience, whenever required.



• Menu cards across restaurants sanitised before handing it over to the guests.



• Trainings and workshop conducted in the hotel to spread awareness about COVID-19 to the associates.

• Cross-functional, global response teams, including infectious diseases and occupational health experts, providing guidance around COVID-19 concerns and help address specific needs and situations when needed.



• Spring-cleaning conducted to disinfect the rooms, pantry and upholstery across the hotel.



• Similar guidelines are issued to third party vendors associated with hotel.



• Identifying isolation areas in case of detection.



