Bulk purchases of groceries might keep your fridge full. But if you want to minimise trips to the supermarket, learning how to keep your essentials from going bad will serve you well during this time. Here are some easy tips that require just a few extra minutes but promise to keep your fruits and vegetables smelling fresh and inviting. Here we go:

Leafy greens: Wrap unwashed leafy greens like spinach and kale in a damp towel, then put them back in the store bought bag and keep in the fridge. This way, the leaves retain their moisture so they do not rot quickly, while the excess moisture is absorbed by the towel.

Sweet potatoes: Store at room temperature in a dark, cool place like a basement or cellar. If you don't have access to one, create a similar environment by placing them in a cardboard box or a well-ventilated cupboard. It is recommended to wrap each sweet potato in newspaper first and ensure they are completely dry.

Carrots: This vegetable can be stored in the fridge for up to a month if stored correctly. Wash and submerge your carrots in a container filled with water. The water can be changed every four to five days.

Tomatoes: Store in a bowl at room temperature, away from direct sunlight. This will help them ripen at an even pace. Place in the fridge only once fully ripe.

Bananas: An easy hack to ensure that your bananas last longer is to put plastic wrap around the stem of the bunch or even around the stem of each individual banana. This will slow down the release of ethylene gas which enables the ripening process.

Not a vegetable, but definitely an essential!

Bread: Worried about the loaf you picked up recently, moulding too quickly? Believe it or not, bread can store beautifully in the freezer for up to three months. Just ensure that you store it fresh, because stale bread will taste just as stale post storage. Keep in plastic wrap, foil or freezer paper.