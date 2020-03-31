The employees of IKEA Hyderabad store in India has helped to set up a quarantine centre with 200 beds, bedding and furniture. The facility is located near the IKEA store in the city.



“These are extraordinary times and our absolute priority is ensuring the health and safety of co-workers, customers, suppliers and communities. We are still adjusting to this new reality but are doing all we can to ensure business continuity for the future and continue to make people’s lives at home better. We do not know when this challenge will be behind us, but by working together we believe we will emerge stronger than ever”, said Peter Betzel, CEO & CSO, IKEA India.

Ikea's quarantine centre

The Swedish home furnishing giant IKEA has also announced its initial step of supporting emergency coronavirus relief with €26 million. That fund will be directed towards protecting the health and livelihoods of communities, co-workers, suppliers. Some of their lives have been adversely affected because of COVID-19. Also, IKEA Foundation has stated they will be funding commitment to support the emergency response.