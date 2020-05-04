Technological solutions that allow for contactless functioning are gaining prominence amidst the COVID-19 lockdown and social distancing. Hyderabad-based Vehant Technologies, a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence /Machine Learning- based Physical Security, Surveillance Solutions recently launched COVID ANALYTICS™ - an AI-based intelligent analytics solution.

Covid Analytics is an AI and Computer Vision-driven image analytics solution that caters to the Covid-19 related violations. Its artificial intelligence program detects violations like Face Mask Detection, Social Distance Detection, and Vehicle Movement Detection through Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) during movement restrictions imposed by the administrative authorities. This system can be deployed on the shop floors, construction sites, manufacturing units, traffic lights/junctions, airports, and business parks among others.

Automated camera based Face mask and social distancing are an important tools to prevent spread of COVID when the lockdown relaxes and has been emphasized by governments across the world and by WHO to be strictly followed. ANPR-C fuses advance techniques in Geo-tagging and AI algorithms allowing traffic authorities to move a step further in detecting and tracking vehicles violating traffic enforcement rules. It also tracks unauthorized vehicle movement, vehicles traveling beyond a certain distance and pillion drivers.

Kapil Badreja, CEO & Co-Founder, Vehant Technologies said, “We believe in solidarity and responsibility, which is why, in these unpredictable times, it is important that we act immediately and help the community we belong to. Covid Analytics Suite is suitable for implementation in any existing surveillance system. With minor tweaking in the camera positioning and configurations, great results can be obtained.”

He further adds, “We do not have exact data on Covid 19. Ideals of data quality and data transparency are taking on greater significance as leaders across the globe adopt the importance of taking a data-driven approach to reopening their countries.“

In the fight against the corona-virus, social distancing and wearing face masks have proven to be very effective measures to slow down the spread of the disease. COVID ANALYTICS™- can help raise a flag for people not following minimum acceptable social distancing guidelines and wearing masks.

Vehant Technologies has also developed a thermal and vision camera- FebriEye, which not only measures forehead temperature but also, detects face-mask and social distancing violations. It generates an alarm in case of any deviations. A user-friendly interface allows monitoring and review of alerts generated by the system. Ability of FebriEye and Covid Analytics to detect, real time Report, store and retrieve when required are important functionalities which are required to prove the compliance of the same for any premise or city.