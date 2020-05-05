With over six weeks under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not unusual to expect a completely different set of social patterns and behaviour once we emerge out of our confinements. The coronavirus has been successfully able to wipe out almost all our old social habits including the way we live, eat, spend and prioritise our needs and wants.

But most of all, it has changed the way we think, impacting our mental make-up and to a great extent eliciting mental health issues ranging from mild anxiety to grave depression, which might at times even lead to suicidal tendencies.

With global economic disaster already tightening its grip, and the steady news of job losses, furloughs and pay cuts pouring in, it has also thrown us into the realms of complete financial insecurity with a numb and niggling fear of lay-offs ticking like a time bomb behind the back of our minds. For the young entrepreneurs who had just started out with fresh vision and new hopes, the shutdown spelt inevitable doom for most of them and has discouraged any further attempts by young bravehearts.

The webinar Express Expressions by TNIE

So, what's the way out of this seemingly endless dark tunnel? Is there a ray of hope? Do we perish in our gloom? Or, is there hope for the entrepreneurial spirit and human creativity? Do we brace up and face the pandemic with a scientific outlook? Or do we silently wait for the doomsday?

We intend to explore these pertinent questions and more in our very first session of webinar call Express Expressions, Fear None, favour None, presented by The New Indian Express Group, Madurai on May 6 sharp at 6.30 in the evening.

Kris Gopalakrishnan

Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, popularly known as Kris Gopalakrishnan, one of the founding members of Infosys will join us in this session moderated by Shankkar Aiyer, a reputed author and columnist.

Gopalakrishnan is the wonder kid of modern corporate India and currently, heads Axilor Ventures that supports, funds and mentors potential and fledgling startups with new visions and fresh ideas.

The guru of the tech world will take on the tough questions of the hour including mental health, kickstarting entrepreneurship and why science matters.

To join the discussion click here to register: https://bit.ly/2WhBzBr