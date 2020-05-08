Reinforcing its globally acknowledged Responsible Luxury ethos that seeks to create a better and secure world, ITC Hotels recently announced the launch of its path breaking ‘WeAssure’ initiative. In a unique initiative, the guests of ITC Hotels will be reassured by an accreditation by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH)- the leading standards organisation for sanitation, hygiene, safety and infection control practices. ITC Hotels is also partnering with DNV GL Business Assurance, one of the world’s leading certification bodies, to ensure stringent clinical levels of hygiene and safety. These assurance certifications will stand testimony to the rigorous hygiene protocol being put in place to ensure the safety of guests and associates at ITC Hotels, across India.



“We are committed to delivering world-class luxury experiences that address the most important needs of wellbeing and safety though responsible practices that are immensely relevant in the unprecedented circumstances we face today. ‘WeAssure’ is a unique programme designed in collaboration with medical professionals and disinfection experts to further enhance the existing hygiene & cleaning protocols. The stringent program specifications reassure guests of visibly stringent cleanliness and disinfection processes which benchmark clinically hygienic standards, offering guests’ unparalleled comfort with

peace of mind” stated Nakul Anand, Executive Director-ITC Ltd.



With many industry firsts to its credit, ‘WeAssure’ is set to redefine the cleanliness protocol.



The accreditation by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) will enhance existing procedures and controls in the area of sanitation, hygiene, safety and infection control thereby conforming to hospital level hygiene standards. DNV GL Business Assurance, a body that helps businesses assure the performance of their organization is evaluating a model, built around the three pillars of - Health, Hygiene and Safety. This will help ITC Hotels achieve higher levels of maturity around all facets of operations.



‘WeAssure’ is a holistic programme that addresses all facets of hotel operations. From revised protocols for back of the house activity at the receiving store, back offices, laundry to the public areas with heightened sanitization measures for guest luggage, elevators to room service.



The well-being of guests, associates and partners has always been of paramount importance at ITC Hotels and more so in these testing times. Namaste at ITC Hotels is not only a heartfelt welcome, it is inspired from our ancient scripture ‘Atithi Devo Bhava' which prescribes the dynamics of the host and guest relationship. Namaste acknowledges the honour in being a host and to look after guests in the most responsible manner without compromising the high standards the guest has come to expect. It is a call from within that keeps the Indian Values alive, pure and timeless.