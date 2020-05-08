A little creativity can go a long way when it comes to gift giving. And for the woman who raised you? We suggest you raise the roof. Mother's Day (May 10) is this weekend and if you're living away from family during this lockdown - fret not. With great restriction comes radical inspiration, and we're ready to fly your mom to the Louvre and back!

Here's a way you can help your mother de-stress. Pick up a subscription to a guided meditation app like Headspace (started by a former monk) or Sattva (which draws from ancient Vedic principles). Expect sessions which last anywhere from three to 20 minutes, with mindfulness techniques like a body scan and themes that range from happiness to relationships to creativity.

No cook, gourmet meals

Who said you need to washing and chopping to help your mom in the kitchen? Pumpkin Tales' DIY meal kits serves up a fastrack to gourmet dinners at home with Spaghetti kits (includes bolognese sauce, chopped vegetables and cheese, INR 990), par-baked pizza bases and hot dog packs (four buns and sausages, vegan options available, INR 990 upwards.





Zoom spa date

Set up a spa date with mommy dearest over a Zoom call. We recommend creating the mood by dipping your feet in a bucket of warm water with a sprinkle of epsom salt for relaxation, dressing up in that bath robe that never sees the light of day and turning on the relaxing pitter patter of raindrops on YouTube!

VR Museum hopping

Check travel bucket list destinations off your couch by taking virtual museum tours. From a 360 degree view of the Sistine Chapel at The Vatican Museum (Vatican City) to exploring Egyptian antiquities atop The Louvre (Paris) - go culture tripping with your mother while still in your pyjamas. Visit museum websites for details.

Love language quiz

Get to know your mother through fresh eyes by taking a love language quiz together. According to Gary Chapman, author of the bestseller The Five Love Languages - everyone gives and receives loves a little differently. The five main ones broken down in the book are Words of Affirmation, Acts of Service, Receiving Gifts, Quality Time and Physical Touch. Find out which one makes your mother feel the most pampered by taking the quiz on 5lovelanguages.com

Gift your mom a fun virtual class that she's always wanted to try. For once, she won't have to be shy or intimidated about who else is participating because it's all through a screen. We recommend Chennai-based make up-artist extraordinaire Prakruthi Anand's (@prakatwork) one-on-one session if you would to opt for something personalised and made-for-mom. The class, we are told, will use what your mother already has in her make up kit. INR 20,000. Group sessions at INR 8,500. Sessions are four hours long, and conducted over two days. Other fun ones we found that are crafty and culinary are Resin art and Alcohol Ink workshops by Hyderabad-based @marzia_li (INR 999) and a how to make epic freakshakes by @culinary_classes (INR 599). Slots available on May 10.