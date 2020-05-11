COVID - 19 has brought to the fore, the plight of many neglected and vulnerable communities, whose lives have been cruelly stripped off, thus turning this into an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

The LGBT community along with sex workers and HIV infected people, suddenly find themselves staring at a bleak future.

In a country of 1.3 billion, the trans people constitute approximately 2 million of citizens, who are probably worst hit by the move because they make their living either by begging on the streets or through social interaction.

For those suffering from ailments like AIDS, the lack of treatment (due to COVID-19) has made it tough for them to survive.

With no substitute earning, and a society hesitant to interact, any kind of help seems difficult.

However, Phool Versha Foundation and NamMyoho Daan are two such NGOs that have come together to extend support to these LGBT communities, in addition to feeding the daily wage earners and migrant labourers on a daily basis.

Propelled by Amit Sharma (director, Badhaai Ho), Ness Wadia (Industrialist), Garima Arora (producer) and Kanika Dhillon (screenwriter, Manmarziyan), Phool Versha and NamMyoho Daan are working with a single mission to help and feed as many people as they can thus trying to comfort them in these trying times.