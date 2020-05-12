Working bravely and tirelessly on COVID-19’s frontlines, nurses and healthcare workers are at the epicentre of the pandemic, risking their lives and those of their families to serve patients and bring them back on their feet.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, and especially today on #InternationalNursesDay, people have been taking to Twitter from across the country to honour and express gratitude towards these unsung real-life heroes. Twitter conversation about nurses and appreciation for their work has majorly jumped since the beginning of COVID-19. In the past two months (March 1 - April 30) there have been over 20 million Tweets* about nurses. The top emojis used in Tweets about nurses are*:

Let’s take a look at how people on Twitter are giving thanks to these bravehearts: