If you’re single right now and looking to date someone virtually, you’re not alone. To help star-crossed matches connect from afar, Airbnb is releasing a collection of Bumble-approved online experiences perfect for spicing up virtual dates and engaging with each other in fun, meaningful ways.

Take a wine class together from an expert in Portugal or learn together the knowhow of Mexican street tacos. Or, virtually sneak away to a hidden date-night spot, like the secret Amsterdam jazz club, a live show with sangria and drag queens in Lisbon, or Japan's oldest brewery for sake secrets. Other Online Experiences perfect for virtual dating include:

Sangria and Drag Queens

Turkish Fortune Coffee Reading (New York, New York)

Fall in Laugh (Lisbon, Portugal)

Tarot Reading with Mak Jagger (Austin, Texas)

Meet the Wooly Sheep of My New Zealand Farm (Rotorua, New Zealand)

GINspiration History & Cocktails at Home (Bath, United Kingdom)

Discover the Rhythms of Puerto Rico (Hatillo, Puerto Rico)

Pasta with Luca & Lorenzo (Florence, Italy)

All about Coffee with a Pro Taster (Bogotá, Colombia)

Drink and Draw (Lisbon, Portugal)

Farm to Table from the Mediterranean (Klis, Croatia)

Those who want to sneak away for quality time together can opt for private bookings and request specific booking dates. Booking seats through this feature has been gaining popularity, as they have tripled since pre-pandemic bookings.

Bumble recently announced the launch of its new virtual dating tools, including a “Virtual Dating” badge that will appear in users’ profiles who are open to date via video chat. This badge allows Bumble users to find and filter their prospective matches based on who is looking to date virtually. During this time when it’s best to take dates virtual, Bumble has also expanded its distance filters to allow users to match with anyone in their country.