With the lockdown showing no signs of getting over any time soon, most of us have become quite acclimatised to being under house arrest and work from home. Interactions are minimal and virtual with close ones and friends with socialising or get-togethers becoming virtually things of long-lost past. While some of us are utilising the time discovering new or unexplored hobbies and talents including cooking, gardening, dancing, singing and writing, others are merely carrying on.

Taapsee Pannu

With the lockdown being all-pervasive, no one has been spared from the boredom and drudgery and that includes our favourite celebs too. This week on Indulge Time Pass, we have one such immensely popular and successful actor, who will share how life has been treating her during the lockdown. She's none other than Taapsee Pannu. Pannu, who shot to limelight with breathtaking performances in Pink, Baby, Mulk, Manmarziyan, Badla and Saand Ki Aankh was seen in the thought-provoking film, Thappad which released this year on February 28, just a month before the lockdown.

Taapsee Pannu

This vivacious and talented actor will be our guest in the Time Pass session this Thursday, May 21, sharp at 5 pm and will share with her fans and audience what's keeping her going during this lockdown. Has life changed drastically? Has she learnt any new skills? Does she cook herself or is she just lazing around? To know that and more, tune in to Time Pass this Thursday without fail,

The Indulge Time Pass session with star Taapsee Pannu will take place on May 21 at 5 pm sharp and will be streamed live on indulgexpress.com too.