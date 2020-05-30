Now you can adopt a Black tip Reef Shark or giant Stingray.

The VGP Marine Kingdom on East Coast Road in Chennai is reaching out to patrons and marine life enthusiasts to help save the day given the hit to business during the nation-wide lockdown.

As with every zoo and aquarium in the world that relies on ticket revenue as a crucial source of operating income, so does this one, said CEO VGP Premdas, in a video message posted to social media.

"The lockdown has had a significant impact on our overall budgets," said Premdas, on the aquarium which is home to over 250 species of marine wildlife. He went on to elaborate, "While we have been doing our best to ensure that the facility is running with life support systems, ideal water temperatures, daily meals and a dedicated staff, the future that we see without any financial relief is looking gloomy."

Starting from INR 500, you can choose to adopt a small or big fish or even a whole tank for a month.



Small Fish: INR 500

Big Fish: INR 1,000

Small Tank: INR 5,000

Full Tank: INR 10,000



You can also purchase a ticket at half the cost to contribute to feeding and facility expenses. The ticket will be valid for 365 days from the date of purchase and will grant you access to feeding fish as well as a private viewing lounge.