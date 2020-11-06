Jeyachandran Textiles has amassed many of the latest designs to offer a brand new shopping experience this year as people flock to Diwali shopping every year. It is suitable for everyone from adults to children, with a wide variety of clothing, beauty accessories, plastic items, toys and everything you need for a home in one place.

There are unique types of silk, especially created by hand-picked weavers. Also, all types of shorts and branded clothing for men and readymade garments for children are available for Diwali. Apart from this, the management has also made corona prevention arrangements such as Thermal scanning, Social Distancing to ensure the customers' safety. Jeyachandran Textiles, a landmark on Ranganathan Street, has two exclusive showrooms for men and women. The men's showroom is located near the Mambalam (Thiyagaraya Nagar) railway station and the women's showroom is just before it.

The following are the Floors & Sections in Men’s showroom



Ground Floor - Shirts, Mobiles & Watches which are located near the shop entrance.

1st Floor - Jeans, Pants & Inners

2nd Floor - Dhotis, Shirts & Pant Bit Materials, Marriage salwar, Lungi, Towel, Wedding coat Salwar, Kurtas, Tracks pants & shirts

3rd Floor- Kids Items

4th Floor- Provision items

5th Floor - Common for Ladies/Gents Slippers, Shoes, Handbags, Umbrellas, Purse etc

The following are the Floors & Sections in Women’s showroom



Ground Floor - Fancy, Poonam Banaras, Aparnasarees varieties, In Skirts & Perfumes located

near the shop entrance

1st Floor-Kids Frocks, Chudi, Midi, Choli sets & complete Girls' dress varieties

2nd Floor- Kanchipuram SilkSarees, Wedding Sarees, Pure SilkSarees, Readymade chudis, Choli set, Inner garments, Lunchbags, Handbags, Purse varieties

3rd Floor- Blouse, Readymade Chudi Materials & Helmets

4th Floor - Toy items, Stationery items, Photo frames, Tops, Leggings, Nighties & Jeans

5th Floor- Cosmetic items, Trolley & other Suitcase varieties