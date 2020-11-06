I hate to start with the ‘oh how time flies’ but really, isn’t that the case? It’s been a blast being a part of the Indulge family and bringing this column to you, all these years. And getting an up-close and personal view, watching Chennai grow and evolve, has been the best part. But most importantly, what a year it’s been! And we’ve managed to survive it, together. So for this week’s column, I thought we’d have a little laugh and take a look at how our social lives have changed, post-COVID.

Welcome to the digital age: The biggest change of course has been attending events the virtual way, with Zoom and Insta Live’ taking over. I, for one, love the fact that you don’t have to worry about getting a front-row seat, bothering to get dressed up or wearing high heels.

Timely fashion: In the ‘good ole days’ no matter what time an invite said an event started, there was always that call to the rest of the gang to find out what time everyone was getting there - to make sure to arrive when the party was in full swing. Now you have time slots with rotating timings for guests, to ensure a ‘safe’ number of people at any one point.

Soundariya and Nivetha at an event in the city

Handbag essentials: Remember those times when you would try to fit your lipstick and compact into a tiny clutch purse and you’d be wondering to yourself why on earth you bought this useless ridiculous accessory that nothing fits into? Our old handbag essentials are now replaced by hand sanitizer and face masks, with a ‘back up’ mask just in case. No need for lipstick anymore (which I’ve learnt the hard way), let's double up on the mascara and eyeliner instead.

Lessons in etiquette: Manners meant that you show up to events on time and put your phone on silent mode, but post-COVID etiquette means saying hi from a distance, not hugging without asking for permission and for heaven’s sake, wearing your mask the way it’s supposed to be. Am I the only one that wants to yell “Cover your nose!”



Loungewear: Presenting you the latest and most popular category of clothing, with PJs and kaftans seeing a revival like never before. From customizing them to having your embossed initials or even your pet’s face, people are going crazy for loungewear.



If there’s one thing this past year has taught us, it’s to expect the unexpected. And with people talking about Christmas and New Year celebrations, I can’t believe we’re soon going to be saying hello to 2021. So let’s always remember to stick together and never lose our sense of humour. Here’s to sharing many more memories and milestones and a Happy Anniversary to Indulge!

