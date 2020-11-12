Here's a guide to help you out picking the best gift for all tea and coffee lovers in your lives.

We might celebrate the victory of righteousness and the lifting of spiritual darkness away from our loved ones, but that does not mean we leave our festive spirits muted. This Diwali, while we rise and grind, why not share a cup of happiness with our dearest ones! Agree? Here's a guide to help you out picking the best gift for all tea and coffee lovers in your lives.



1. Herbea teas





Curated keeping in mind the varying modern-day sensibilities and lifestyle requirements, Herbea offers seven different variants, including Diges-tea for better digestion, Stabili-tea for fighting diabetes by maintaining sugar balance, Detox-tea for removing impurities from body, Cooling-tea for cooling the mind from hectic schedule, Immuni-tea for helping improve immunity, De-stress tea to calm down the nerves, Agili-tea for better metabolism. The teas are made of ingredients endorsed as highly effective in the science of Ayurveda such as fennel, punarnava, country rose, ananta, coriander, amla, triphala, ginger, among many others.

2. Tea Trunk’s Navratna Tea Collection





Tea Trunk’s Navratna Gift Box is an exquisitely designed, paper-art box that’s inspired by the rich treasures of India’s gardens. The box holds a collection of nine unique and completely natural tea blends and herbs, sourced directly from gardens across the country. Carefully picked by tea sommelier Snigdha Manchanda, each pack of tea is picked keeping in mind the taste profiles of the ingredients and their distinct health benefits. For instance, the Saffron Kahwa Green Tea and Apple Spice Black Tea are perfect winter-time drinks, while Rose Petals and Marigold Green Tea are good for boosting digestion after a big, festive lunch.

Price: INR 799

Availability: teatrunk.in

3. Teabox





Created around the theme ‘Wellness with Tradition’, every gift-box by Teabox is curated with exquisite blends that are packed with immunity-boosting, healthy, wholesome teas that are inspired by tradition. While Masala Indian Chai is mixed with herbs and spices that are known to aid the immune system, Kashmiri Kahwa, known for its notes of saffron and almonds, not only make an exquisite cup of tea but also has several health benefits. There is also Paan Rose inspired by our long tradition of mouth freshner, and Rose Mist, blended with an exotic Darjeeling white tea, which are known for their health properties since they are the least processed.

Price: INR 279 onwards

Availability: teabox.com



4. CELES TÉ tea







Mindfully crafted to appease the palate, CELES TÉ tea offers a wide varieties of tea, ranging from the floral to the decadent. For Diwali, it has curated luxurious festive hampers for every mood. While Choco Spice carrying ingredients like Oolong Tea, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Cocoa Nibs, Ginger and Hops is perfect to have post your meals when you are craving for something sweet, Free Spirit has White Tea, Lavender and Mint and is ideal to unwind after a long day at work.

Price: INR 699 onwards

Availability: celes-te.myshopify.com



5. Vahdam





This Diwali, give your loved ones the gift of premium flavours, freshness, and bountiful good health with Vahdam India’ luxury gift collection. They have an impressive range of exquisite gifts and assortments which will not only leave a lasting impression on your kin, but also motivate them to continue on the path of a healthy life.

Price: 749 onwards

Availability: Vahdamteas.in

6. Starbucks Diwali Blend





Made with hand-selected coffee from Valparai, Jumboor and Suntikoppa estates in the verdant hills of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Starbucks Diwali Blend is developed specifically for customers in India. This unique blend features a balanced acidity, warm notes of cocoa, a syrupy body with notes of chocolate and hints of spice and stone fruit. It is also the second Starbucks whole bean coffee to be entirely sourced, roasted and packaged in India, following the launch of Starbucks India Estates Blend in 2013.



Price: INR 850

Availability: All Starbucks outlets



7. Araku





Made from coffee beans hand-picked by farmers in the Araku valley (Andhra Pradesh) and roasted to perfection, Araku coffee has been acknowledged across the world for its unique flavour. For Diwali, Araku has an array of gifting options. While its coffee break gift box contains a tin of its signature coffee and a set of striking blue cappuccino cups, its coffee debates gift box carries two Coffee variants, Signature and Grand Reserve, and a set of beautiful green mugs.

Price: INR 2200 onwards

Availability: arakucoffee.in

8. Orika spices







Orika spices has introduced new signature immunity drinks. The box unwraps three kinds of immunity drinks - Turmeric Immunity mix, Shai Kahawis and Indian tea spice mix.



9. Rage Coffee





Rage Coffee is a natural plant-based coffee brand that is made of 100% Arabica beans sourced exclusively from high farms in India and Ethiopia. For Diwali, they have come up with a gift box that contains 4 coffee flavours - Irish Hazelnut, Dark Chocolate, Creme Caramel and Sparky Orange + one Rage Coffee Original Flavour Shot. The taste and aroma will kick-start your mornings and help you in boosting your energy levels and enhancing fitness. The brand is vegan, gluten-free and doesn’t contain any added preservatives, sugar or colourant, making it an ideal choice if you are diet and health-conscious.

Price: INR 1299

Availability: ragecoffee.com

10. Coffeeza







Sweets and dry fruits are old-fashioned, this festive season, give your loved ones the joy of 'barista-style Coffee' with Coffeeza. They have specially designed a Diwali gift box that carries three Intenso or Classico Capsules.

Price: INR 1998

Availability: coffeeza.com



11. Something’s Brewing







Strengthen your bond with the coffee lovers out there by getting them everything that they will need to brew a delicious cup. Something’s Brewing has curate a wide range of gift hampers carrying ground coffee, coffee pot, brewer and a whole lot of instruments that your coffee lover friends are definitely going to love!

Price: INR 1995 onwards

Availability: somethingsbrewing.in