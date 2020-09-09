Things are slowly crawling back to normal, as we take our first few tentative steps out into the world. And not just to do grocery shopping or go to work, but to actually indulge in leisure activities. While I haven’t yet worked up the courage to head to the mall (one of my pre-COVID happy places), I see loads of footage on social media of people out and about, enjoying being able to shop for things in real life. It was a similar scene at The Trunk Show, the latest pop-up by Lime Soda, and the first one since the ‘unlock’. The usual buzzing crowd was replaced by a more organized shopping vibe, with everyone coming in on an appointment basis. While people were shopping for occasion wear, a popular element at most pop-ups, loungewear continues to feature high on the list, along with home décor and mobile accessories.

Pallavi & Vasanth at the Trunk Show





The weekend saw multiple events, starting off with the launch of Beautifull Chaos (see facing page), a talent factory by Karun Raman. It was my first event out in months and it actually felt strange to put on make-up and heels and ‘head out’. Inaugurating the new space was film director K S Ravikumar and Dr Susan Marthandan, Director, Hindustan College. Of course, hugs and kisses were replaced by waving and namastes as we wished Karun all the best in his new venture.

Mahima at the Voices of Women event





Our next two events for the evening were in the virtual world, the first of which was Voices of Women, an evening of feminist poetry directed by Shaan Katari Libby. It was a really interesting mix of pieces and performers, showing us just how much range a poetry reading can have. From the intense to the comical to musical interpretations complete with song and dance, there was something for everyone. Plus, it was great to see that there were quite a few gentlemen in the audience as well.

Nicole & Paloma at the launch of Beautifull Chaos





The next stop was at Indulge’s Instagram handle, which was taken over by musician Shubham Roy of The Shubham Roy Collective. It was a blast from the past for the ’90s brigade, with all our favourite folk pop hits, giving us some serious ‘nostalgia feels’. Songs like Maeri by Euphoria and Deevana Ban Gaya by Silk Route, had us singing along. Not a bad way to spend a Saturday night!