Shall I start with my ‘outing of the week’ or end with it? I think it’s only fair to start with a little cricketing action, with that being the main event of the week. After many months of ‘will it’ ‘will it not’, we got to cheer for our boys in yellow and kickstart the action for the next month-and-a-half. While our living rooms have replaced crowded stadiums, it seems like most people are just happy to have a distraction, as well as something to look forward to. And let’s be honest, nothing gets us excited like cricket does. Of course, this was also our chance for a serious throwback, with everyone sharing their favourite memories from different venues, over the years.



And while we look forward to the daily on-screen action, offline everyone seems to be getting their competitive side going with loads of fantasy league action (including yours truly). Picking and choosing our players with careful consideration and keeping a close eye on the leader board. Of course, it’s early days yet and we still have an entire tournament to go. Let’s see who comes out on top.

Aishwarya Rajesh

Venkat Prabhu





This week also saw our first award event of the season, the Super Star E Awards 2020, to recognise both the frontline warriors and social media personalities who’ve played a role during this pandemic. The former, working towards our safety and recovery, and the latter keeping us engaged with their content. Presenters for the event included celebrities from across various fields, tuning in remotely, alongside the anchors for the show, and the recipients. Though this was conceptualised as a virtual event, the organisers wanted to keep the grandeur that comes with award shows. “Of course we had our share of technical challenges to overcome,” says a spokesperson, adding — “it was a rollercoaster ride but totally worth it”.



And while I spent most of my week in my track pants and an oversized T-shirt, this week’s ‘outing’ gave me the opportunity to get ‘all dolled up’ and be waited on hand and foot. It was a photoshoot for a friend’s sari brand, where I also got to see post-COVID protocols for a fashion shoot, live in action. It’s fantastic to see how the entire team had adapted to the new normal, from the photographer and videographer, to the make-up artists and stylists. Masks on, sanitise, repeat.