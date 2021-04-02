Temperatures continue to rise steadily upwards as we head into that dreaded time of the year. Even the most social of butterflies will have their resolves tested as we slowly wilt in this heat. And this is just the beginning of summer. The age-old conversation has begun, “Was it this hot last year?”

Aruna Sairam at the launch of Dakshinam



This week saw a mixed bag of events from food to fashion and art, with Chennai showing just how enthusiastic it is for things to go back to normal. One of the highlights of the week was at Dakshinam, where their first in-house handwoven sari was unveiled by Aruna Sairam to an appreciative audience. The city’s fashionistas and sari aficionados gathered for a conversation over coffee, where the Kanjivaram sari had pride of place. They were also treated to an impromptu rendition of Maadu Meikum Kannae by Aruna Sairam, a worthy item to tick off their bucket lists.

Ratika & Meera at the launch of All Things Floral





The sari love continued at ‘All Things Floral,’ a specially curated showing of sculptural paintings along with a collection of hand-embroidered saris by Ratika Kaul. After piquing our curiosity with a small taste on Instagram, guests couldn’t wait to take a closer look at the entire collection, live and in the flesh.

Masoom at Style Centre





Our next stop was at Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway for Style Centre, a two-day pop-up. These days the ladies are all about the ‘one-stop shop’ format, and they arrived bright and early ready to shop. It was a little bit of everything on offer, with a focus on revamping wardrobes for the season ahead. Someone joked ‘fingers crossed that we get a chance to wear all of this fun new stuff’. You can say that again! We saw many of the same faces at the FLA Awards for Fashion and Lifestyle which included awards across multiple categories and a fashion show by Jules Idi Amin. Chennai’s popular faces seemed to be having a great time catching up, amidst all the glitz and glamour.