On World Health Day, film producer and beauty entrepreneur Deepshikha Deshmukh announced a new range of Ayurvedic beauty products called, Love Veda under her organic skincare brand Love Organically. The new range, as the name suggests, is a labour of love and the culmination of cherished traditional wisdom. There are potions, bath salts, face oils, nourishing ubtaans, and even Neem hair combs and Kansa massagers that shower love and care upon the user in the gentlest of ways.

Deepshikha’s beauty brand Love Organically has already carved a niche for itself and Love Veda with its 14 Ayurvedic products adds more nuance and diversity to the range.

“Launching these sustainable, chemical and cruelty-free products on World Health Day is significant because our health is closely linked to the health of the earth. The pandemic is reminding us to never take wellness for granted and what better way to take care of ourselves than by trusting mother nature to protect and nurture us? And what better way to stay healthy than to ensure that what we use and consume is good not just for us but for the earth as well," shares Deepshikha

All the products are made in WHO and GMP-certified manufacturing plants and have active ingredients that are potent, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, cooling, detoxifying, collagen boosting, ‘pitta’ pacifying, luxurious, and suitable for all skin types.