Since childhood, 23-year-old photographer Arpan Basak had a keen interest in filmmaking. “During that time, capturing moments made me happy and from that time onwards I kept on practising photography. I further got encouraged when during my school days, I used to get appreciation from my friends for capturing moments even with my phone camera,” recalls Arpan, a student of media science who believes in following one’s passion whole-heartedly.

“Thankfully my parents too believe in me and supported me in all my endeavours. Since I have no formal training in photography I try to gather as much theoretical knowledge as possible to hone my skills. I do a lot of street photography and I prefer to highlight candid moments the most. I personally like to focus on the eyes of my models as they depict emotions at their best,” adds Arpan.

Among the models whose pictures he has submitted for this column, Arpan feels Arpita Sarkar has an expressive pair of eyes and a good sense of expression. “Sritama Karmakar is a trained classical dancer, so, she is very good at her postures. Sayantani has a pretty face with sharp facial features which is very essential in a professional shoot. Lastly, I must say Pallabi’s dark tone and bold facial expressions add more aesthetic flavour to her photoshoot,” says Arpan, who shoots on a Sony A6000.

Arpan Basak can be reached at +918910916315 or can be mailed at arpbsk20@gmail.com Instagram:@arpanistic

Arpita Sarkar

Arpita Sarkar | 33, height: 5 ft 1 inch

A professional makeup artist, Arpita loves modelling whenever she gets time. “I like to be up-to-date with all the latest trends and choose my regular wear accordingly; that ranges from kurtis, jeans and palazzos to dresses and saris. I love the colour green and it’s always cotton outfits for me,” shares Arpita. For traditional wear, she always opts for saris, especially hand-woven Jamdanis with short-sleeved and deep-back blouses. She loves accessorising them with either neckpieces or earrings and bangles. “Makeup means only eyeliner and lipstick for me but if it’s a party or any occasion then I wear heavy makeup and deck up properly,” adds the pretty model.

Instagram: @arpita9057

Sritama Karmakar

Sritama Karmakar | 23, height: 5 ft 2 inches

A professional Odishi dancer, Sritama loves freelancing as a model. “I love comfortable clothes in lights shades of pastels like beige, off-white, sky blue, white, cream, peach and pink for daily wear and my favourite colour is dusty pink. I love wearing all kinds of clothes including short summery floral dresses during the day and A-line short dresses in monochromes at night. Besides, I also wear jeans, tops, palazzos and jumpsuits,” she shares.

For occasions, she loves donning saris, preferably in pure silks with deep-back and sleeveless blouses and completes the look with silver junk jewellery. “I also love handloom saris and bohemian jewellery that I pair with my Western wear. I prefer chunky earrings to neckpieces and love keeping my makeup light,” adds Sritama.

Instagram: @sritamakarmakar8

Pallabi Chakraborty

Pallabi Chakraborty | 20, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A third-semester student of law, Pallabi loves modelling at leisure. “For regular wear, it’s jeans, tops, bodycon dresses, fashionable tops, Chikankari kurtis, palazzos, skirts and all kinds of new trendy dresses for me. I also love fusion wear,” shares the young model. “For formal gatherings, I prefer Shantipuri cotton saris or any cotton saris in unique prints and I pair them with half-sleeve boat neck blouses and oxidised jewellery, especially neckpieces. Makeup means only lipstick, kajal and liner for me,” adds Pallabi.

Instagram: @pchakraborty321

Sayantani Deb

Sayantani Deb | 20, height 5 ft 3 inches

A sophomore, Sayantani loves to model during her free time. “I prefer wearing ethnic and fusion clothing and love outfits like kurtis, palazzos, jeans and short tops. For parties, I love wearing knee-length shorts, miniskirts, body cons and crop tops. I love cotton fabric and my favourite colours include black, white and red,” shares the pretty young thing. Formal occasions always mean saris for her and she loves hand-woven traditional Bengali saris paired with deep-back designer blouses. “I love to wear earrings and bangles and with saris, nose-pins are a must. Makeup means black eye shadow, liner and lips in brown shades,” adds Sayantani.

Instagram: @sayantani.deb