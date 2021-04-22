Celebrities and public figures in India and across the globe, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tisca Chopra, cricketer KL Rahul, Sunny Leone, Greta Thunberg, and Pope Francis took to social media on Earth Day to spread awareness on the ways to help the environment and not take the earth for granted.

Actress and activist Sunny Leone shared a video on Instagram where she spoke about the importance of helping stray animals. She started off by wishing everyone a Happy Earth Day and said, “I strongly believe we must treat everything, everyone — animals, people and the environment alike — with love and respect, not just for one day, but forever. One of the most rewarding things you can do is help animals in need.”

The actress also shared visuals of PETA and Bhamla volunteers helping and rescuing various stray animals in need and added, “Unfortunately, they cannot speak when they’re hungry, tired or in pain, as we can. In this case, I would like to be their voice and speak up on their behalf. I’m glad to be associated with Asif Bhamla Foundation and PETA India.”

Sunny concluded by saying, “The pandemic is the most challenging time where stray animals need the maximum amount of support. We need to be extra cautious, extra caring and concerned towards them. So, on this Earth Day, let’s all pledge to love and support and let’s do our best for all these stray animals.”

Meanwhile, internationally acclaimed teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg shared a sombre, thought-provoking video portraying the loopholes that the current social system (countries, its leaders, and corporate companies) uses in its quest for profit, at the expense of environmental neglect.

She also took a dig at the system and said, “On Earth Day 2021, at the Leaders’ Climate Summit, countries will present their new climate commitments. Like net zero emissions by 2050. They will call these hypothetical targets “ambitious”. But when you compare our insufficient targets with the overall current best available science, you clearly see that there’s a gap. Of course, we welcome all efforts to safeguard present and future living conditions, and these targets could be a great start, if it wasn’t for the fact that they are full of gaps and loopholes...

“Like… making these targets completely relying on future, fantasy-scaled, currently barely existing, negative emission technologies. The point is, we can keep cheating in order to pretend that these targets are in line with what is needed.

“But while we can fool others — and even ourselves — we cannot fool nature and physics,” Greta pointed out.

The climate activist went on to call for action and not settle for whatever measures are taken on a miniscule level. “...The gap between our so-called climate targets and the overall current best available science should no longer be possible to ignore. Unless we address this, we cannot achieve any real changes. And no real solutions will be found.”

Meanwhile, Pope Francis said human beings had “broken the bonds of our relationship with the rest of creation” and added that we need to “heal the damaged relationships.” He wrote on Twitter, “We have broken the bonds of our relationship with the Creator, with our fellow human beings, and with the rest of creation. We need to heal the damaged relationships that are essential to supporting us and the entire fabric of life.”

Indian cricketer KL Rahul took to social media and wrote, “For a long time we have been taking our planet for granted. Let’s be considerate, appreciative and work towards preserving our environment. Each one of us has a responsibility to help save the earth, and it’s time we carry out that responsibility.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur plowing on a field and captioned it saying, “Plant more trees. This world earth day... preserve, plant, grow.” She also added another image of Taimur sitting on a tree.

Actress Tisca Chopra too shared a thought-provoking message and said, “Thinking of what we’ve done to the planet... thinking how happy we actually are when surrounded by nature... and why we aren’t making simple sustainable changes... good for us, good for our children and for all forms of life... A little thought, a little less greed and a few tough choices and we can still swing it around... because as @barackobama said, ‘We are the first generation to feel the effect of climate change and the last generation who can do something about it.’”