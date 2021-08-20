Special: Kolkata photographer Anoop Guha trains his lenses on four models

It was by sheer accident that Anoop Guha became a professional lensman. A photographer by hobby, Anoop held a full-time job at an MNC and gave tuitions in Physics at night. “One of my students was a model and one fine morning she called me up and said that a photographer hadn’t turned up for a fashion shoot and if I could replace him. I never knew what fashion photography was and had no perspective. But, it came out nice and was appreciated by all. My concepts of lights were fresh and so was the perspective. Following that, editorials started pouring in and designers started assigning me for shoots and I never looked back,” recalls Anoop, whose father, also a photographer by hobby, encouraged his passion.

Hailing from Rourkela, Anoop, a self-taught shutterbug, loves to highlight the body language of the model during a fashion shoot. “If it’s a portfolio shoot then emotions, expressions and features of the model take precedence,” says Anoop, who uses a Canon EOS R6 camera for all his shoots. Talking about the models whose pictures he has submitted for this column, Anoop says,

“They all have great body language and can carry any ensemble with ease. They have lovely expressions and are very sincere at their work.”

Anoop Guha is a Canon EOS Maestro.

Koyeliya Lahiri

Koyeliya Lahiri | 27, height: 5 ft 7 inches

A model and actor, Koyeliya decides on outfits depending on where she is going. “If it’s just an outing with friends, I go for comfy trousers with trendy tops in bright colours paired with sneakers. If it’s a party, then I settle for a sleek dress with high heels; and a casual day out calls for hotpants and crop tops,” shares the beautiful model. For formal occasions, she chooses saris and salwar gowns. “For Pujas, it can be a handloom tant or dhakai and for parties, I prefer ruffled saris and I love experimenting with blouses; and love wearing big gold or silver oxidised jhumkas,” she adds.

Debasmita Raychaudhuri

Debasmita Raychaudhuri | 34, height: 5 feet

A freelance model, Debasmita likes to be in her jeans and tops the most, besides palazzos, kurtis, straight pants in comfortable and stylish silhouettes. “I love black and blue colours and my outfits are mostly in cotton or silk. For traditional functions, I usually wear handloom or silk saris with contrasting designer blouses. I don’t wear any artificial ornaments and prefer neckpieces in pure gold if I wear anything at all,” she lets us know.

Sraboni Bhattacharya

Sraboni Bhattacharya | 24, height: 5 ft 6 inches

An electronics engineering student, freelance model Sraboni aspires to be an actress. “I have always been a Tom Boy and love wearing basic jeans and tees on a daily basis apart from casual dresses. Anything that’s comfortable suits me fine,” she says. For any family gathering, she always wears saris especially tant, silk and kanjivarams from her mother’s eclectic collection. “I pair them with very ordinary blouses and love wearing chokers to accentuate the look. I like to keep the make-up natural with a light base, lip gloss, kajal and a brown eye shadow,” shares Sraboni.

Ankita Hui

Ankita Hui | 25, height: 5 ft 5 inches

An MNC professional, Ankita does modelling during her spare time. “I usually wear denim and go for casual and comfortable outfits including one-piece dresses, palazzos, shorts, tops and kurtis. I love monochromes and relaxed fabrics like cotton and khadi,” she tells us. For occasions, she likes handloom saris and georgettes in solid colours or interesting block prints. “I love pairing saris with stylish designer blouses and among accessories; I like chunky earrings in silver. Makeup has to be light with just a touch of eyeliner and lipsticks in shades of pink, nudes and chocolate brown,” she adds.

