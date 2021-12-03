Special: Kolkata photographer Abhisek Mukherjee trains his lenses on four city models

When Abhisek Mukherjee was learning VFX at Kolkata in 2015, they had a curriculum on offer on how to make digital films. "During that time, I had the first opportunity to use a professional digital camera. Before that, I had used a shutter camera, which I got from my father during my high school days as a birthday gift," tell recalls the fashion photographer.

Hailing from small-town Rampurhat, Abhishek's parents too had concerns about their son's career and were sceptical about photography as a secure option. "Hence my parents did not support me outright. But when I came to Kolkata and started off on my own, they got convinced and now, they are my biggest admirers," he recalls.

Mukherjee, who has no formal training in the craft is extremely passionate about his job and has picked up skills on the job. "Initially, I faced difficulties, but eventually I succeeded due to persistence. The key highlight in my photography depends on the purpose. If it is a product shoot, the spotlight is on the products more than the person. During a profile shoot, the expressions, poses and looks of the models are crucial.

Among the models whose pictures he has submitted, he feels, all of them are extremely professional and sincere about their work. "They possess inherent expressions and are very cooperative and easy to work with. Moreover, they are very passionate about their assignments and that's what truly matters," feels Mukherjee, who uses Nikon Z6 for his shoots.