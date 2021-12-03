Special: Kolkata photographer Abhisek Mukherjee trains his lenses on four city models
Photographer Abhisek Mukherjee trains his lenses on four city models
Sharmistha Ghosal Published : 03rd December 2021 12:00 AM | Published : | 03rd December 2021 12:00 AM
When Abhisek Mukherjee was learning VFX at Kolkata in 2015, they had a curriculum on offer on how to make digital films. "During that time, I had the first opportunity to use a professional digital camera. Before that, I had used a shutter camera, which I got from my father during my high school days as a birthday gift," tell recalls the fashion photographer.
Hailing from small-town Rampurhat, Abhishek's parents too had concerns about their son's career and were sceptical about photography as a secure option. "Hence my parents did not support me outright. But when I came to Kolkata and started off on my own, they got convinced and now, they are my biggest admirers," he recalls.
Mukherjee, who has no formal training in the craft is extremely passionate about his job and has picked up skills on the job. "Initially, I faced difficulties, but eventually I succeeded due to persistence. The key highlight in my photography depends on the purpose. If it is a product shoot, the spotlight is on the products more than the person. During a profile shoot, the expressions, poses and looks of the models are crucial.
Among the models whose pictures he has submitted, he feels, all of them are extremely professional and sincere about their work. "They possess inherent expressions and are very cooperative and easy to work with. Moreover, they are very passionate about their assignments and that's what truly matters," feels Mukherjee, who uses Nikon Z6 for his shoots.
Abhisek can be reached at 8777389234 or abhisekmu
Going by popular demand, Picture Perfect is now a fortnightly column, celebrating the beauty of the human form, captured by the lens of the beholder. Photographers are welcome to send in their work to indulge-kolkata@
newindianexpress.com or call Sharmistha Ghosal on 98309-48078.
Arti Vishal | 23, height: 5 ft 4 inches
An actor and model, Arti loves wearing jeans with tops for casual outings and prefers linen fabric for its comfortable and light texture.
"My favourite colour is black and for any special occasion, I like wearing ornate lehengas with nice cropped cholis. I love wearing heavy jewellery, mostly earrings as they enhance the look. Makeup is something that I avoid but of I ever go for it then it has to be nude with bold shades for my eyes. I love highlighting my eyes,"tells the young model.
Instagram: @artivishal.official
Christina Patel | 28, height: 5 ft 6 inches
A cabin crew at a private airline, Christina loves wearing casual clothes in cotton when she is not on flight duties. "I love wearing all kinds of garments that suit me and are comfortable and I like wearing shades of peach the most," she tells us. For formal gatherings or weddings, She likes to flaunt a gorgeous lehenga set and accessorise the whole look with jhumkas or stone-studded earrings. "I only like a bit of touch up with perhaps just a little gloss on the lips and peach blush on cheeks and love highlighting the lips," she adds.
Instagram: @christinapatel2015
Pubali Ray | 29, height: 5 ft 8 inches
Currently pursuing an MBA in Germany, Pubali loves to freelance as a model and prefers clothes that accentuate her femininity. . "Since it's extremely cold here now, I have the privilege of wearing all the smart overcoats and other winter wera. Back in India, I like chic outfits more in red, blue and coral shades.
For traditional occasions, it's always a sari for me but the blouses depend upon what the occasion and the sari is," she says
Pubali likes blushed makeup that lends a dewy, refreshing look to her face and loves highlight both her lips and eyes.
Instagram: @twilightqueenbee29
Digantika Chaudhuri | 21, height: 5 ft
An actor and a model, Digantika loves wearing casual tops, palazzos, jeans and tops among other casual outfits. "I love floral prints a lot in all shapes and sizes and mostly go for the nude tones. For traditional wear, it's always a sari with a full-sleeve blouse. I like any kind of oxidised jewellery. My makeup choices are very basic with just a bit of highlighting," tells Digantika.
Instagram: @digantikachoudhury