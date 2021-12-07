The 153-year old Bangalore Club gets its first woman vice-president

For Annabelle Manwaring, managing and strategising has been central to her job as an advertising professional. Although she quit her decades-long advertising job in 2006, the fundamental principles of leadership still stay with her. Now, as she takes over as the first woman vice-president of the Bangalore Club, many of these traits come in handy.

In the recently-concluded club elections, Manwaring was elected the vice-president, winning by over 250 votes. Manwaring, who is the chairman and owner of Delhi Public School, Whitefield, believes that it was her sociability and ability to manage people that bagged her the position. “It’s important to understand the culture of an institution before you can be effective in running it. Having worked in the corporate and education sector, I look forward to steeping myself in the culture of the club,” says the 69-year-old, who worked as the global creative director of Leo Burnett Worldwide, an advertising agency in the UK.

Manwaring’s association with Bangalore Club dates back to the 1950s when she would visit the space as a child. Her father, Praxy Fernandes, the finance secretary of, Government of India, became a member of Bangalore Club in 1956. Recalling the days when her father used to take her along to visit the club, Manwaring says, “The club was a place where industrialists, businessmen and visionaries gathered and built social camaraderie. I spent my childhood in the club; a favourite activity was swimming followed by a plate of chips. And I always looked forward to the children’s Christmas party in our new frocks. The club was also a safe environment for children – a home away from home... and it still is,” says Manwaring.

She believes that preserving the tradition and culture of the club is more challenging than preserving the heritage buildings. “A lot of youngsters usually spend time at pubs during weekends. I would like to see more youngsters coming to the club to understand the culture. It is important to preserve the traditional and heritage values like graciousness and respect,” adds Manwaring.

With the new Covid-19 variant creating a sense of fear, the club is treading cautiously about Christmas and New Year celebrations. “Many members are requesting the committee to open up the club for activities. With a possible third wave, we will be adhering to the government guidelines and will be conducting small programmes with limited members in attendance,” says Manwaring, who, as the first woman vice-president, hopes to make activities inclusive for both senior citizens and children.