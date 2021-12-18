Tasty Talks and Network Capital are bringing the spirit of Christmas to Delhi

The idea of a cosy gathering of family and friends, and conversations over a delicious home-cooked meal is inextricably linked to Christmas. While this is popular in the West, Christmas is yet to establish a foothold as a popular holiday in Delhi. What is favoured in Delhi, however, is the concept of casual brunches. Manasi Khanna and Komal Goyal have decided to bring these two concepts together by hosting a European-style Christmas brunch in the Capital. Organised by Tasty Talks (a community started by Khanna in 2019) and Network Capital (a community for career experimentation and mentorship), this Christmas brunch at the Goyal residence in Moti Bagh is all set to bring the spirit of Christmas to Delhi on December 19.

Spreading festive cheer

Khanna, who grew up in Faridabad, started Tasty Talks after she moved to Amsterdam. Tasty Talks has been curating events with people willing to offer spaces in their homes, where people can create friendships over scintillating conversations and good food. “The best kinds of conversations and friendships happen in intimate settings, and over food,” mentions Khanna. “The time is ripe for a Christmas event in the city.” Goyal concurs with Khanna, adding, “The idea is to bring Amsterdam’s Christmas cheer to Delhi.” The event will be hosted by Goyal, who works in the social development sector, at her parents’ residence in Moti Bagh.

A hearty meal

Curated by Chef Abhijit Anand, a pastry chef who has been in the industry for more than six years, the menu will feature European dishes—including Orzo (a Greek pasta), French Onion soup, croissants, and two salads, along with classic Christmas favourites like hot chocolate and plum cake. Anand, who finds brunches both “simple and comforting”, shares, “I do Christmas brunches every year. This year, Manasi is in India, and we wanted to do something together. We thought ‘why not collaborate?’”

Since this is Tasty Talk’s first India event hosted at a residence, the menu was curated to appeal to a wide audience. “We have a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items. We wanted to create the feeling of a home-cooked meal,” explains Khanna. Alongside the food, there will also be a live demonstration by the chef of how to prepare Christmas dishes and cakes. Goyal, Khanna, and Anand will also be regaling the guests with conversations.