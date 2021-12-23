Bring magic to the table with festive tablescaping

A big feast and time spent chatting; Christmas is all about being together with your loved ones. Nothing brings people together than the way food does. Therefore, the table—a space where the action unfolds and memories are created—must be set with extra care. Whether it is for a hearty brunch or a dinner you’re hosting, putting together classy and opulent elements to set the table is instrumental in curating a special dining experience for your friends and family. We speak to a few interior designers and stylists about the many ideas one can adopt this year to master the art of decorating the perfect Christmas table.

Ace the colour theme

The foremost decision to take before setting the Christmas table is to choose a colour theme for the evening. Since red and green are long associated with the festival, most people choose their decor around these hues. Gunjan Gupta, co-founder of It’s All About Home (IAAH), shares, “One can use deep reds and maroons for Christmas.” Concurring with Gupta, Pratiksha Kataria, who is the founder and creative director of Tablescapes by P, a Bengaluru-based table-setting service, says, “I personally relate more with the traditional red and green Christmas.” She further adds, “But, one can also go for other combinations such as pink and silver, or all silver, etc.” The table cloth used can also play a central role in setting the colour theme. “Try using white fur as a centre runner for your table set-up or even a silver sequinned one. For those who are bolder, place one on top of the other (the wider sequin table runner below and the fur one on top) to add the extra glamour,” suggests Varuna Chand, founder of VPOP, a Defence Colony-based organisation that makes DIY table decor boxes. “A red table runner is ideal; or even a simple red satin cloth one has at home can be used as a table cloth for the evening. A runner in either green or white would also work,” adds Kataria.

Get the vibe right

If you are planning to keep it basic, Kataria says, “Most people have white crockery and tableware at home. In addition to that, gold candle-stands, green leaves, red or green napkins too are easily available and can be used to pull off a simple yet elegant set-up. Since flowers add a serene touch to a holiday table. Kataria also suggests the use of the Poinsettia plant for decorating the table. If you are seeking to set the table in the traditional way, Gupta advises giving extra thought to the overall vibe. She says, “Place a bundle of hydrangeas in mercury glass shiny vases. To create some drama to the plating, one can add silver napkin rings wrapped together with fresh ferns and cinnamon sticks.” Keeping the aesthetics modern and sleek is also advisable. To achieve the same, Gupta suggests you “keep the design minimal, and focus on the details on dinnerware and fruit decor.”

It’s in the details

Adding the right lights along with a showstopping centrepiece—flower vases, candle stands, or a small plant—can further accentuate the table. Chand suggests the use of natural light. “Decorate your mantel or the dining space with festive candles. Candles are fantastic, especially aroma candles, and can play an important role in embellishing the table. Since they usually are in a beautiful jar or on tall candle stands, they can provide height to your set-up. But make sure you don't put a very tall candle stand if yours is a sit-down set up, the guests will find it difficult to look at each other and talk when they take their seats.” A daring alternative would be to use red and white lanterns. “They look pretty and fill the table up,” suggests Kataria.

Keep it Christmassy

Here are a few DIY table set-up alternatives suggested by Varuna Chand. For a centre decor piece, craft a Christmas bowl with fake snow and decorations Add tiny baubles in shot glasses and place them on the plates. Alternatively, you can write the names of guests on the baubles and place them on the napkins.

It's a green Xmas

- Use handmade macramé or jute placemats.

- Craft paper doily angels as these are both sustainable and look cute.

- Once the party is over, put away the decorations for next year instead of throwing them away. This helps reduce wastage.