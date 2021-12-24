Ace wedding photographer Raju Sultania feels social media is integral to weddings, post-pandemic

If it's an elite and classy wedding in Kolkata that you are attending, you must have spotted this energetic man in his late 60s capturing the priceless moments of the event forever in his lenses. We are talking about the celebrated wedding photographer Raju Sultania who has been ruling the wedding photography industry for the past 50 years now.

"Photography is an art and a wedding photographer is not just any photographer, he is an artist. Wedding photography is the toughest of the genre since the lensman doesn't know how and when emotions will unveil in front of him, and if you miss any of those timeless emotions, it's gone forever, you can never recreate them like you do while shooting films. Hence, a wedding photographer needs to have a very active and alert pair of eyes and mind to thrive in this industry. And I am proud that I am a wedding photographer," tells the humble Sultania from his office in Girish Park.

Raju Sultania

But nothing could have prepared even a veteran like Sultania for the never-seen-before unpredictable times of the pandemic that brought work to a halt and simply erased nearly two years from our precious lives. And one thing that Sultania is convinced of, is the fact that social media and digital platforms will henceforth be an integral part of social events like weddings.

"During challenging times, one needs to mentally and physically move ahead and adapt to changing times. Social media platforms have now become an integral part of our lifestyle and no longer are mere severs for promotional purposes. They now serve as a venue to meet our near and dear ones and bring the world closer," tells Sultania, who is now helped by his sons Aashish and Vivek Sultania in his wedding photography business.

Clicked by Raju Sultania

The last two years for a wedding photographer were very challenging and these challenging times called for everyone to adapt themselves to the changing environment, feels the photographer. "We had to work within a limited time frame, with a limited team and in a restrictive area with lots of safety gears on. Not only lockdown cancelled all weddings, it also changed the magnanimity and dynamics of the wedding industry as a whole and wedding photography was impacted hugely. It changed the way we worked," says Sultania.

Sultania tells us that in the post-pandemic world, a photographer's role is not only restricted to getting the correct wedding pictures but also making sure that the family members who cannot attend the wedding, are a part of the wedding from the confines of their home through social media platforms like YouTube or personalised website wherein live feeds are streamed for the clients. "So, the wedding is happenning and simultaneously it's being telecast live on the Internet for family members to see. This is a new change," adds Sultania.

Clicked by Raju Sultania

With things again opening up and getting back to normal times, Sultania is hopeful that it will get better. "Destination weddings are back and we are happy that things have started picking up and people have started investing again in different wedding functions and events. Even though weddings have become intimate and minimal, the importance of rituals and emotions that people go through remains the same and people have celebrated that with a lot of hope and happiness," signs of the maestro of wedding photography.