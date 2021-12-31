Winter special: These five luxuriant products keep your hair and skin well-hydrated

Pretty pouts

Lush, lustrous, and lightweight, the Spectrum Liquid Lip by Ora D'oro boosts hydration and packs quite a punch with its fuss-free, one-swipe application. The luxuriously textured lip colour is fade-free and highly pigmented, perfect for both your daily makeup and occasion glam-up. Besides colouring your pout, it helps in hydration and plumping and healing chapped lips. Rich in hyaluronic acid (HA), it penetrates deep, lending the lips an instant, hydrated sheen and a natural volume throughout the day. Sans any preservatives, mineral oil, and talc, this PETA-certified, vegan lipstick is a must-try.

Price: Rs 2,075. On oradorobeauty.in

Kimirica's Skin Radiance Serum

Serum spiel

Homegrown bath and body brand Kimirica just launched their range of premium serums that are completely vegan and loaded with high-performing plant-based actives. The skin rejuvenating serum rich in Aswagandha and Manjistha, has a triple-action collagen-boosting formula and promises to stimulate and support the skin’s tissue renewal, whereas the Skin Radiance Serum, replete with turmeric and mulethi, helps intensify the natural glow while protecting the skin from stress. The non-comedogenic Botanical Hydrator-Sqalance Oil can be mixed with moisturiser or can be used on hair as a protective film.

Price starts at Rs 1,200. On kimirica.shop

Kiko Milano's Pearly Radiance Moisturising gel

Soft and supple

The Pearly Radiance Moisturizing Gel from Kiko Milano's recently launched limited edition Holiday Fable offers a combination of hyaluronic acid and golden micro-pearls to boost radiance and deliver instant hydration to your skin. You can use it any time of the day or before makeup to give your skin that instant radiance and soft palette for the foundation to set in.

Rs 2,090. On nykaa.com and at select stores across the country

ENN's About to Glow moisturiser

Skin deep

Cruelty-free hair and skincare brand ENN has come up with a wide range of winter products and their saffron-infused About to Glow Moisturiser seems to have all the right ingredients to combat dryness of the skin. Made with 100 times washed clarified butter or ghee, the recipe for this product is inspired by an age-old ayurvedic formula and claims to penetrate till the seventh layer of the skin. What's more, the product is fragrance-free and has the consistency of whipped cream, making the skin soft and supple.

Rs 925. On ennscloset.com

Blue Lilly Oil

Crowning glory

Homegrown brand The Secret Hair Care has come up with a potent hair oil that aims at addressing hair fall and regrowth, even on bald patches. The chemical-free and handmade Blue Lilly Oil is packed with the goodness of coconut oil, sun-dried hibiscus, vetiver, bhringaraj, curry and henna leaves and marshmallows. Besides regrowth in bald spots, the oil promises to increase hair length and volume too.

Rs 529 for 100 ml. On thesecrethaircare.com