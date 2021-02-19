I don’t know if it was all the love in the air thanks to Valentine’s Day but this weekend had the city buzzing with events. Everyone was out to party and have a good time, with or without a partner. I love that ‘Galentine’s Day’ was trending, with the ladies taking matters into their own hands.

Acro yoga at Surf Turf on Valentine's Day





At Surf Turf, V-Day was celebrated with some acro yoga by the beach, where balance and core strength took precedence over roses and love songs. We did get our share of music though with ‘Badri by the Bay,’ a night of Rock ‘n’ Roll classics performed live. The sea breeze was the perfect accompaniment as we listened to all our favourites from over the years. Badri was happy to mix things up as well, throwing in everything from Savage Garden to Coldplay to cater to the mixed audience.



A similar vibe continued over the week with the first anniversary celebrations at Black Orchid featuring a series of performance-based events. Violinist Shravan Sridhar, Singer Nadisha Thomas and DJ Manny with an audiovisual illusion night, drew a different crowd every night of the week, culminating in a salsa social on Valentine’s Day, hosted by Kokila and the Academy of Modern Danse. The crowd was dressed to the nines and in the mood to dance, and we were happy to see tons of beginners amongst the experts, learning the moves with smiles on their faces. On the shopping front we were spoilt for choice with ‘Love Feb’ at Phoenix Market City Chennai featuring pop-ups, food trucks, music and everyone’s favourite ‘Walking Street.’ The crowds loved the flea market-style concept, and were happy to chill and hangout. From BBQ chicken, to baked goodies and popsicles, it was all about the ‘walk while you eat’ and cover as much as you can.

Reena, Benny, Siddharth, Aru & Jennifer





And as the perfect end to our Valentine’s round-up, this week also saw the wedding of celebrity stylist Prajanya Anand to beau Sreeram Duraiswamy, giving us all the feels. We enjoyed watching the groom ride in on a Ducati Scrambler, while the bride was escorted by her Insta-famous doggos. Here’s wishing the lovely couple a lifetime of happiness!