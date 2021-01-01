We complained and complained and finally said goodbye to the unbelievable year that was 2020. I don’t think anything could have prepared us for it but we sure will have some interesting stories to tell. For some, it was a year of revisiting old hobbies or picking up new skills, while for others it was about spending time with loved ones and learning to enjoy the simpler things. I came away learning that I’m actually pretty happy in my own company, and found many friends saying the same.

Santhosh at the launch of Barracks





That doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy getting all gussied up every once in a while, and the last week of the year saw the party peeps do their best to inject some fun into the proceedings. Christmas was not the big blown-out affair it normally is, but was mostly about family time. New Year’s on the other hand saw everyone making a mad dash to travel, with Goa and Kodaikanal emerging as the top two locations. I landed up in the latter only to find a mini ‘Chennai scene’ up in the hills.

Atreya & Reema at the launch of Barracks

Raiza Wilson at Namma Cafe





Meanwhile, back in Chennai, events were in full swing, starting off with the launch of Barracks, a resto bar in T Nagar, the latest in a string of newly-opened hot spots in town. It was a mixed crowd, all smiles, and a lot of bling. A prequel to New Year's eve if you will. Later in the week, it was a more low-key affair at the launch of Namma Cafe, an initiative of father-daughter duo CK Kumaravel and Dhamyanthi. The locally-themed restaurant was inaugurated by actor Raiza Wilson and features all the classic tea time snacks with a variety of teas. Customers will also have a range of Tamil books to choose from, in the specially curated ‘Namma Library’. And finally, the last of the ‘Christmassy events’ was the launch of Naturals’ very own safety kits, complete with the appearance of a purple Santa, at Express Avenue. In attendance were popular influencers and patrons of the brand, who were very much in the X’mas mood and happy to be out and about celebrating.



And on that note, I shall wish all of you the very best of the season, here’s to a fab New Year! Happy 2021! Cheers!