World-famous bodybuilder Larry Wheels, in a recent arm wrestling match faced Indian National Arm Wrestling Champion Rahul Panicker. Even though Wheels, who weigh around 110kg, had a considerable size advantage over Panicker (70 kg), the latter emerged victoriously at the match.

Larry has several powerlifting records to his name as he has lifted around 367 kgs in a squat while also doing a 276-kg bench press, apart from a record of a 387-kg deadlift.

Although Panicker lost the first two rounds to Wheels, he made a stirring comeback to win the next three rounds at the match that took place in Dubai.

Rahul Panicker is a software engineer by profession and belongs to a family of fitness enthusiasts with his father being a former ‘Powerman of India’ and his uncle, a weightlifting champion.

WATCH VIDEO: