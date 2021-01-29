An engineer by profession, Subhadip Bhowmick was always captivated by clicked pictures and moving reels. “I always used to get mesmerised by the way time gets frozen in frames. I used to learn painting as a child and when you learn painting you learn to think, imagine and plan a beautiful story on paper. Photography too, for me, meant capturing real things and real stories forever in a frame. For me, each photograph speaks volumes and tells a story,” tells the 26-year-old lensman, who pursues fashion photography out of sheer passion.

Since his teenage days, Subhadip has been clicking landscapes and nature with his Cybershot travel camera, but it was only in 2016 when his dad gifted him a Canon 1200D that he started getting serious about the hobby. And after getting a job, the first thing that this young photo enthusiast did was to buy a Canon 6D Mark II.

“I feel each frame tells a certain story and conveys a lot and it‘s more than just framing time. There are actually many simple and mundane things that no longer touch us especially. I feel it would be my biggest achievement if I could make ordinary things look extraordinary in my frames and make people pause and think. For me, the background is very important and I often use background light and shadow to make the picture look as real as possible. If the subject looks alive, then my job is done,” states the shutterbug.

Among the models whose photographs he has submitted for this column, Subhadip feels Sampita or Liza the most interesting person with all the prerequisite qualities of a great model. “She’s got hugely expressive eyes. Shreemoye goes great with Western shoots and is very experimental, punctual and hardworking. Annmary is very creative and possesses an attractive face. Manisha has Afghani looks and can mingle easily with everyone,” tells Subhadip, who loves to play the guitar when not clicking pictures.

Annmary Tom

Annmary Tom | 25, height: 5 ft 6 inches

A full-fledged model, Annmary loves ethnic wear including Kurtis, palazzos, jeans, tops and dresses, mostly long flowy ones. “Cotton is my choice of fabric and I love my clothes in blue, black and white. Occasions like pujas and family gatherings call for traditional saris in heavy south silks, Murshidabadi silk, dhakai muslin and other such weaves,” tells Annmary.

She likes to pair her nine yards with full-sleeve or glass-sleeve stylish blouses. “I do have a fascination for nice and eye-catching earrings and shoes, especially sandals with high heels. Makeup always means more attention to the eyes and keeping the rest natural,” tells the spunky girl who loves dancing and reading books whenever she gets some time.

Shreemoye Dey

Shreemoye Dey | 24, height: 5 ft 3 inches

A fledgling actor and a model, Shreemoye loves wearing one-piece dresses, short body cons, loose T-shirt dresses but all her outfits should spell comfort besides being funky. “My favourite colours include red, orange and yellow and I love to wear rayon and linen,” tells the pretty girl. Occasion means chiffon or linen saris in self colour for her with sleeveless blouses.

“If the occasion is too traditional, then I go for full sleeve blouses. I am not at all an accessories person, but I love wearing big earrings at times. I love the nomakeup look with attention to my lips, which I colour in tones of reds and pinks,” tells Shreemoye who loves dancing and drawing.

Sampita Sarkar (Liza)

Sampita Sarkar (Liza) | 22, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A final year graduate student, Liza loves modelling and acting. Her personal fashion choices mostly comprise loose fit comfort wear and her favourite colours include black and red. “I mostly live in track pants, crop tops, jumpsuits and one-piece dresses but they must all look very different from what others are wearing,” tells the pretty young thing.

Traditional wear means sari for this girl, which is mostly khadi or handloom with backless and full-sleeve blouses. “I love to accessorise the look with chunky or chandelier earrings in silver or copper, depending on my attire and complete the look with a bindi and red lipstick. I usually like a nude look with lightly done eyes and bold lips,” tells Liza, who loves to sketch at leisure.

Manisha Talukdar

Manisha Talukdar | 23, height: 5 ft 5 inches

Despite holding a demanding job in the private sector, Manisha loves pursuing modelling whenever she gets the time. The young model loves to wear Western outfits like jeans, tops, one-piece dresses, jumpsuits, mid-length skirts and high-waist denim with crop tops and her favourite colours are sky blue, red and black.

“For me, traditional wear is all about saris and I like the Bollywood-style sequin numbers with matching designer, deep-back, sleeveless blouses. I like to match my looks with stone-encrusted designer jewellery. Makeup should always be nude and natural for me with accentuated eyes,” tells Manisha.

