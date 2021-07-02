Special: Kolkata photographer Subhajit Dutta trains his lenses on four city models

For 36-year-old photographer Subhajit Dutta, a lot has changed since we last featured him a couple of years ago. The lensman, who initially started out as a freelance documentary photographer for World Bank and an NGO, after completing the course in 2008, is now quite a name in the city’s fashion circuit, with Dutta doing fashion shoots for many local and national labels. Dutta loves interpretative photography and tries to envisage the bigger picture and creates stories by capturing ever-fickle emotions. This time around, Dutta has submitted candid shots of four city models whom he clicked recently. “All of them are making a mark as models. They are dynamic, open to experiments, bold and can carry expressions well,” shares Subhajit.

Subhajit can be reached at +919831182521 or duttasubhajit@gmail.com | Instagram: @_subhajitdutta

Soumita Mahato

Soumita Mahato | 26, height: 5 ft 6 inches

A model by profession, Soumita mostly likes to be in long flowy gowns, casual dresses, jeans and tops and any two-piece outfits in matching colours. For occasions, she prefers handloom saris like soft tant and muslin paired with sleeveless, deep-back or full sleeve blouse. “I love wearing earrings or a nice neckpiece and makeup means using professional MAC cosmetics. I love the smoky-eyes nude-lip look the most.”

Instagram: @soumita_mahato.official

Sumi Sengupta

Sumi Sengupta | 25 height: 5 ft 5 inches

A full-time model, Sumi loves to wear jeans, jumpsuits, long dresses, kaftans, palazzos and shorts. “I love black, red and yellow the most and mostly wear cotton. For formal occasions, it’s mostly chiffon saris or kurtis. I pair my saris with sleeveless blouses in contrast colours. I like nice neckpieces and hoops besides watches and bracelets and makeup usually comprises a light base with liner and lipstick,” she shares.

Instagram: @sumisengupta95

Sushmita Saha

Sushmita Saha | 22, height 5 ft 6 inches

This beautiful model and aspiring actor loves comfortable yet classy casuals for her daily wear. “I like flared maxi dresses and wear the same with red lipstick. I love joggers and crop tops with denim jackets and slim-fit jeans or a white classic T-shirt and I love black, white and red,” shares Sushmita. For traditional occasions, it’s always chiffon and georgette saris in solid colours paired with deep-neck, full-sleeve blouses. “I don’t like accessorising much and settle for casual earrings or light neckpieces at times. Makeup for me is always a red lip on a fresh dewy face,” she adds.

Instagram: @sushmitas_

Arpita Ghosh

Arpita Ghosh | 32, height: 5 ft 6 inches

A full-fledged model, Arpita loves comfort clothes like mid-length and full-length dresses, skirts and trousers. “I prefer comfortable Western and Indo-Western attires like palazzos and T-shirts in cotton and other lightweight fabrics like georgette. My favourite colour is black and other light colours,” says Arpita. Traditional occasions call for saris, mostly handlooms and traditional silks. “I do minimal make-up, mostly brown smoky eyes and nude lips,” she tells us.



Instagram: @arpitag48