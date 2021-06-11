Since his college days, Sontu Das has loved clicking pictures. “With no camera of my own, it was difficult to learn and experiment. But my best friend gave me his own camera to try my hand at. Though I had no initial knowledge of photography, I clicked random pictures and kept on experimenting with frames. Besides this, I kept attending small photography events,” recalls Sontu. With time, Sontu decided to get his own camera and enrolled himself in a photography course. “I decided to become a professional photographer and so I stopped going as an amateur photographer to small events. I started off with a Nikon D5300 and joined Third Eye Photography institute run by Atanu Pal, a photo artiste. Gradually, I started to shoot outdoors in daylight. I have a keen eye for the background light and expressions of the model,” shares Sontu. Sontu feels that all the four models whose pictures he has submitted for this column are special in their own ways. “They all have distinct looks and know how to pose with élan and have no inhibitions,” he adds. In the future, Sontu wants to develop further in the field of creative photography besides pursuing fashion photography.

Sontu Das can be reached at +919830990741/+917003657259 or emailed at sontudsa@gmail.com Instagram handle: @sontud9

Dia Karmakar

Dia Karmakar | 22, height: 5 ft 6 inches

A professional model who’s now trying her luck in acting, Dia loves comfort wear. “I like wearing baggy pants, cool tops and prefer a colourful bright wardrobe full of bright pop colours like red, pink, orange, fuchsia and yellow. I like wearing bodycons, shorts with T-shirts, tank tops and boots and everything that evokes style and comfort,” she says. For occasions, it has to be heritage saris for Dia from her mother’s wardrobe and she prefers pairing them with crop tops.

“I also like sleeveless and deep back blouses. Another fusion favourite of mine is wearing a skirt and shirt with a lot of junk jewellery. Among accessories, I prefer short and simple neckpieces and bangles in oxidised silver. Make-up is always a little moisturiser, light foundation, mascara, nude brown lip shades and doing up my eyebrows,” shares Dia, who loves reading non-fiction and travelling when not working.

Instagram: @im_d.i.a

Titly Maity

Titly Maity | 25, height: 5 ft 3 inches

Holding a job in the medical sector, Titly Maity loves wearing jeans, kurtis, dresses and skirts for her daily wear. “I love black and white and prefer cotton. When it comes to traditional wear, I always prefer to wear handloom weaves like dhakai and jamdanis with sleeveless or boatneck blouses. I love earrings, especially the chandelier ones in silver. Make-up for me is all about looking natural with a hint of kajal and nude lips,” says Titly who loves to dance at leisure.

Instagram: @titlymaity

Soma Mukherjee

Soma Mukherjee | 33, height: 5ft 4 inches

A homemaker, who loves modelling, Soma settles for clothes that are comfortable and functional for everyday wear. “I love being in my jeans 24X7 and also like wearing short skirts, dresses in all shapes and sizes and formal shirts and trousers. But I don’t like wearing kurtis that much,” shares Soma. For occasions, she loves saris of all kinds but kanjivaram silks with sleeveless blouses tops her list.

“I love accessorising the sari look with chunky earrings, especially the oxidised silver ones. Makeup has to be minimal with attention to the eyes. I love doing them up with kajal, eyeliner, mascara and shadow and go for dark shades of red, maroon and brown for my lips,” adds the beautiful model, who loves dancing.

Instagram: @ghosh.soma2011

Karavi Dolui

Karavi Dolui | 20, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A professional from the FMCG sector, Karavi loves modelling when not busy working. “For daily wear, I prefer comfortable shorts with crop tops and T-shirts, kurtis, one-piece dresses, trousers, jeans and shirts in cotton and rayon. My favourite colours are black and royal blue,” she tells us.

For formal gatherings, it’s always saris; especially organic handspun weaves in cotton and khadi. “I like pairing them with glass sleeves, deep back blouses that have minimal designs or work on them. I love to accessorise the look with oxidised silver chunky earrings. Makeup for me includes a light base, kajal and lipstick,” she adds.

Instagram: @pdolui24