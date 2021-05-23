Entertainment network 93.5 RED FM kick-started the campaign, ‘Hausla High Rakh’ on May 19 from 7 am, with the aim of spreading hope and inspiration at a time when the entire nation is reeling under the second wave of Covid 19. The campaign focuses at keeping the spirits high of RED FM’s listeners by promoting positive content.

Renowned cricketer, Suresh Raina and Bollywood’s leading music composer and singer, Shekhar Ravjiani are the faces of this campaign, and RJ Raunac from Delhi will lead the initiative across the network.

Suresh Raina and Shekhar Ravjiani are well-known personalities across the country. Suresh Raina has come on-board to share stories of hope. As he is an idol to millions, his ‘Hope Updates’ will reach out to people across the country through RED FM’s network. “Hope has kept my family and loved ones intact during the last one year. While the medical fraternity and front line workers are doing their best to help us get through this phase, it is important that as a community we help them by keeping our hopes alive and believing in them. I am glad to be a part of this campaign that aims to spread positivity and hope for people across the country,” said Suresh Raina.



Shekhar Ravjiani will be connecting with the ‘Hausla Heroes’ from various parts of the country – people who have gone out of their way to spread hope during these trying times. ‘Hausla High Rakh’ unfolds with a special anthem sung by Shekhar Ravjiani that aims at lifting the spirits of the people. The anthem also features Suresh Raina. Talking about his association, Shekhar Ravjiani said, “During these challenging times, it is more important than ever that we show empathy and kindness towards each other. We all have been tirelessly striving to keep our loved ones safe while sending out our messages of hope to those who are facing difficulties. I am immensely proud to be bringing to you all a few inspiring and heart-warming stories of people who have fought against all odds to make a difference. Their incredible humanitarian work during this pandemic moved me deeply and they shine bright as beacons for a better, kinder tomorrow.”



Commenting on the campaign, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “With the world battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic for some time now, it is important that we also promote the acts of kindness, positivity and encourage people to keep their hopes intact. RED FM’s ‘Hausla High Rakh’ is a humble step to showcase some of the positive stories from the society. It is aimed at giving people a sense of resilience and positivity, even as the dark clouds of Covid-19 continue to hover around.”